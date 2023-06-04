Apple Music and Apple TV are coming to the Microsoft Store – XDA Developers

Microsoft announced during it’s October 12 Surface event that Apple Music and Apple TV will be coming to the Microsoft Store on Windows.

The focus of Microsoft’s October 12 Surface event may have been the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and the Surface Studio 2 Plus, but there was a small surprise for iPhone users living on Windows. During a segment of the event that talked about Windows 11 and helping Windows customers work across their devices, Microsoft shared that Apple Music and Apple TV are coming to the Microsoft Store soon. Also shared is the fact that an iCloud Photos integration will be coming to the Windows 11 Photos app.

Microsoft said the Apple Music and Apple TV apps will be coming next year, and teased that previews will be coming soon to the Microsoft Store. Apple Music is already available on Xbox, which is why Microsoft mentioned during the event that this was a commitment to making it easier than ever for “customers to access the entertainment they love from Apple on their Xbox and Windows devices even more easily.” It’s unknown, though, if this will replace iTunes on Windows, which was already available as a download in the Microsoft Store.

In addition to this news, Microsoft shared that it is also adding iCloud Photos integration in Windows 11. Apple iPhone users can download the iCloud for Windows app from the Microsoft Store. Then, after that, photos taken from iPhone will appear automatically in Windows 11’s Photos app. Users will be able to click on it via the “iCloud Photos” section in the sidebar of the app to see iCloud photos directly or see iPhone photos in the “All Photos” stream. All photos from iCloud will be marked with an Apple Photos logo when selected.

This builds on the integrations that Microsoft has already done with Android and Windows 11 and is as an interesting way around Apple’s walled garden. Through the Phone Link app, Windows users with Android phones could have already see their texts and photos on Windows directly without the use of cloud services or third-party apps.

I have over six years of experience covering Microsoft, Surface, Windows, macOS and ChromeOS news and rumors for sites like Digital Trends and OnMSFT. I also write laptop reviews and how-to guides. I am a Microsoft fan and I have a drawer full of PCs and other devices. You can follow and interact with me on Twitter if you want to chat! I’m always there making new friends!

source