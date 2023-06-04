Best TV Series Coming to AppleTV+ in July 2022 – MovieWeb

TV series like Black Bird, Amber Brown, and more are ready to entertain you this July 2022 on Apple TV+. Check out this list for more releases.

Apple TV+ is ready to expand its library with new and exciting TV shows this July 2022. The continuous growth of projects and viewers is fascinating, exactly like the upcoming stories to be shared on the streamer. With limited series, multi-season projects, and several genres under its belt, get ready to witness some of the best TV shows on Apple TV+.

The streamer will bring the true story of James Keene to the screen at the beginning of the month. Moreover, Best Foot Forward will display an inspiring story of a 12-year-old. The schedule for all Apple TV+ subscribers looks jam packed. With these 5 TV shows coming to Apple TV+ in July 2022, make sure to renew your subscription now.

The highly anticipated limited series Black Bird from creator and producer Dennis Lehane is coming to Apple TV+ on July 8, 2022. Based on actual events, the suspenseful TV series stars Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Sepideh Moafi, Greg Kinnear, and Ray Liotta. The psychological thriller is a gritty true story of Jimmy Keene, who was a high school football star before getting imprisoned for 10 years in a maximum security prison. Things escalate after he is asked to make a life-changing choice: whether to transfer to a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and get close with suspected serial killer Larry Hall, or stay back at the prison with no parole. Keene's only way to get out of the mess is by getting a confession from Hall — but will he speak the truth? The suspense encompassing Black Bird is enough to captivate viewers throughout its limited run of six episodes.

Related: Black Bird Trailer: Taron Egerton & Ray Liotta Star in Apple's Chilling Prison Thriller

The British television comedy created by Andy Wolton made its debut on Apple TV+ in May 2020. Since then, Trying has successfully entertained viewers with two seasons, with the third having its grand premiere on July 22. Starring Esther Smith, Rafe Spall, Imelda Staunton, Ophelia Lovibond, and Oliver Chris, Trying season 3 will pick up right where it left us as per the trailer. The heartwarming comedy depicts the struggles of Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) who, despite several attempts, fail to conceive a child. To fulfill their wish of becoming parents, the duo decides to adopt, only to be faced with challenges they didn't expect.

Apple TV+ is easing into another book adaptation with Best Foot Forward, which is based on the book Just Don't Fall by real-life paralympic athlete and comedian Josh Sundquist. Starring Logan Marmino, Stephen Schneider, Joy Suprano, Peyton Jackson, and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss in the leading roles, Best Foot Forward will be released on July 22. The forthcoming inspiring drama is a live-action series following the life of Josh Dubin (Marmino), a 12-year-old who begins to face new challenges as soon as he begins middle school. On top of that, Josh has to figure out a way for the other kids to know him for who he is, other than just being a boy with a prosthetic leg.

Related: Schmigadoon! Renewed for Season 2 at AppleTV+

Coming from Veronica West (High Fidelity), Surface is an eight-episode psychological thriller produced by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine (Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter). Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in the primary role while serving as the executive producer of the show. On top of that, the ensemble cast also includes Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Marriane Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud, and Millie Brady.

Surface is a story of self-discovery documented through the life of Sophie, who suffers a traumatic head injury and suffers major memory loss. She tries to piece her life together with the help of her husband, friends, and family. But is she being told the truth? The thriller will also include an exciting love-triangle, elevating its excellent plot.

Amber Brown is another book adaptation coming to Apple TV+ this July. The family comedy based on the mega hit novel series by Paula Danziger will release on July 29, 2022 on the streamer. Bonnie Hunt (Life with Bonnie, The Bonnie Hunt Show) is serving as the creator, executive producer, and director for the upcoming TV show. On the other hand, the cast lineup includes Sarah Drew (Grey's Anatomy, Cruel Summer), Carsyn Rose (Cousins For Life, The Rookie), Liliana Inouye (The Slows), and Darin Brooks (Blue Mountain Slate, The Croods). Rose will play the titular character who embarks a journey to find her own voice through art and music after her parents' divorce. The show will also document Amber's life and her way of trying to sync it with new family dynamics. The drama is highly anticipated due to its plot and Danziger's book acting as its backbone.

Jordyn likes to write about sitcoms and movies. When not writing, you can find her chilling with her friends.

source