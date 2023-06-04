Google's Bard AI or OpenAI's ChatGPT: Which should you pick? – Interesting Engineering

Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Google and OpenAI have recently made the news by releasing their NLP AIs Bard and ChatGPT. But what are they? Are they competitors? To demystify things, we'll compare Google Bard and ChatGPT, exploring their strengths and weaknesses and helping you determine which model best suits your needs.

But, before we get into that, let's find out what exactly these things are, shall we?

Natural Language Processing (NLP) is a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) that deals with the interaction between computers and human language. The primary goal of NLP is to enable computers to understand, interpret, and generate 'natural language' text or speech in a way that is similar to humans.



NLP AI models use a combination of techniques, such as statistical and machine learning algorithms, to analyze and interpret human language data. These algorithms allow NLP AI models to identify patterns and relationships between words and phrases, enabling them to make very good guesses at the meaning and context of text or speech and thus choose words to appear next that seem natural.

One of the primary challenges of NLP is dealing with the ambiguity and complexity of natural language. Human language is highly nuanced and can have multiple meanings depending on the context, making it difficult for computers to understand. NLP AI models overcome this challenge by using sophisticated algorithms that consider the individual words in a sentence along with the grammatical structure, syntax, and context.

NLP AI models are used in various applications, such as chatbots, virtual assistants, sentiment analysis, and language translation. In chatbots and virtual assistants, NLP AI models are used to understand and respond to user queries. They can also be used to analyze social media posts and customer feedback to determine the sentiment or "emotion" behind them.

NLP AI models are designed to enable computers to 'understand,' interpret, and generate natural language text or speech in a way that is similar to humans. They use sophisticated algorithms and techniques to analyze and interpret human language data, making it possible to develop applications to understand and interact with users more naturally and intuitively.



One such NLP AI is the much-vaunted Google Bard. But what is it exactly?

Google Bard is an AI tool that aims to improve search results by understanding the complexities of human language. It uses a neural model called the Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA) to create, Google claims, more natural conversations with users. LaMDA weighs text inputs according to a learned measure of relevance, providing context that allows the AI to note relevant information in words throughout a sentence.

Bard's conversation flows naturally and provides longer, more informative snippets for search results, saving users time and effort. Bard can create content responding to user inputs or prompts, making writing more interactive. While still in the early stages of development, Bard shows promise for creative industries, but users should be mindful of potential errors, bias, and misinformation (like all AI NLPs on the market).

Google Bard's best feature is that it can make content in different styles and formats. This makes it useful for writers who want to speed up their work and provide some inspiration. Bard can also analyze existing content, recognize patterns, and offer ideas and suggestions to writers through characters, settings, plot points, and dialogue for novels, movies, or TV shows.

For poets, Bard (hence the name) can generate rhyming and structured poetry, saving time and providing inspiration for their work. Additionally, Bard can supplement and enhance the writing process instead of replacing human creativity.



Sounds great, right, but there is a catch (well, a few, actually).

One of the weaknesses of Google Bard is that it is still in its early stages of development and it has been found (like all language processing AIs) have inaccuracies or errors in the content it generates.

Additionally, while Bard can provide a starting point for writers, it cannot replace the creativity and emotional depth that human experience brings to writing. Therefore, many warn it should be viewed as a tool to supplement and enhance the writing process instead of replacing human creativity.

Another potential weakness of AI tools like Bard is the ethical considerations that arise when using AI in the creative process. One ethical concern is the potential for AI-generated content to infringe upon intellectual property rights or lead to plagiarism. Also, AI-generated material may propagate harmful prejudices, biases, and stereotypes. As AI tools are trained on existing data, they may replicate existing biases and stereotypes in their output.

To ensure that AI is used ethically and responsibly, developers must be mindful of the potential consequences of using these datasets and take steps to mitigate the negative impacts, such as seeking more diverse data to train AI models, being transparent about AI-generated content, and engaging with the broader community to ensure that AI is used responsibly and sustainably.



So, while Google Bard is a promising tool for writers, it should be viewed as a supplement to, not a replacement for, human creativity.

ChatGPT is a large language model developed by OpenAI based on the GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) architecture. Like Bard, it is one of the most advanced language models available. It can generate human-like responses to various text-based inputs, such as questions, prompts, or conversation starters. ChatGPT is designed to be highly versatile and can be used for multiple applications, including natural language processing, conversational agents, and text generation.

At its core, ChatGPT uses a deep learning algorithm that learns from a massive amount of text data. This allows it to understand the nuances of language and generate highly relevant and contextually appropriate responses. Unlike traditional rule-based chatbots, ChatGPT is not limited to a fixed set of answers and can generate a wide range of outputs based on the input it receives. This makes it highly adaptable and able to handle a wide range of conversational scenarios.

ChatGPT has many advantages, but it also has some disadvantages. The following are some of the most notable examples.



Strengths:

Weaknesses:



ChatGPT is a remarkable language paradigm with many advantages and disadvantages. It is highly effective in many applications because it can produce natural language responses and learn from user interactions. Still, it also has limitations to consider when assessing its performance.

Google Bard and ChatGPT are both AI-powered tools for generating text, but some differences exist.

Firstly, the primary purpose of Google Bard is to improve the quality of search results by generating longer and more informative snippets for search results on Google's search engine. Bard can generate content in various formats, including poetry, song lyrics, and storytelling, and draw online responses.

On the other hand, ChatGPT is a language-generation tool that can generate text in response to a prompt or question. It can generate various types of text, including articles, product descriptions, and social media posts, but its primary purpose is not to improve search results.

Secondly, the underlying architecture used to power Google Bard and ChatGPT are different. Google Bard uses the Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA), a group of conversational large language models that enable machines to converse with humans more naturally and engagingly. LaMDA uses transformer architecture, which weighs text inputs according to a learned measure of relevance, providing context and allowing the AI to note relevant information in words throughout a sentence. ChatGPT, on the other hand, uses the GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) model, a deep learning model trained on a vast amount of text data.



Finally, the types of content that Google Bard and ChatGPT can generate differ. While both tools can generate text in various styles and formats, Google Bard focuses on developing content in specific genres, such as poetry, fiction, and screenwriting. In contrast, ChatGPT can generate a broader range of text types, including news articles, reviews, and blog posts.

In summary, while both Google Bard and ChatGPT are AI-powered text generation tools, they differ somewhat in their primary purpose, technologies, and types of content they can generate.

Natural Language Processing AI has come a long way in recent years, and its applications have become increasingly prevalent daily. By using advanced algorithms and techniques to understand, interpret, and generate human language, NLP AI models have made it possible to develop chatbots, virtual assistants, sentiment analysis, and other applications that can interact with users more naturally and intuitively.

While NLP AI models are still imperfect and face various challenges, such as dealing with the complexity and ambiguity of human language, they have made significant strides in recent years. As we continue to develop and refine these models, we can expect them to become even more sophisticated and capable, enabling us to interact with technology more seamlessly and naturally.

