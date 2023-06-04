Disney Plus is getting five Spider-Man movies – The Verge

By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.

Five Spider-Man movies, including the full Tobey Maguire-led trilogy, are coming to Disney Plus very soon, Disney announced on Thursday. Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, and The Amazing Spider-Man all hit the streaming service tomorrow, April 21st. Spider-Man: Homecoming and a Spider-Man-adjacent movie, Venom, will be available on May 12th.

It will be great to have these Spider-Man movies on Disney Plus. Since Sony Pictures owns the film rights to Spider-Man, the movies have so far been available on different streaming services, which was a huge pain, especially when the vast majority of Marvel movies are already on Disney Plus.

You may have noticed that the list is missing a few Spider-Man movies, however. Still absent are The Amazing Spider-Man 2 starring Andrew Garfield and the second two Tom Holland-led films, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Venom: Let There Be Carnage also isn’t available. But thanks to a huge deal Sony inked with Disney almost exactly one year ago, I’m hopeful that those films might make their way over to Disney Plus in the future.

