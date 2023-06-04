Android 13 One UI 5.0 update rolling out to the Galaxy M12 – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2023 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission.

Last updated: December 23rd, 2022 at 00:48 UTC+01:00

The Android 13 and One UI 5.0 update is rolling out to yet another budget Samsung smartphone as we near the end of 2022. Samsung has released the update for the Galaxy M12 in Russia and will hopefully expand availability to other markets in the next couple of weeks.

Android 13 for the Galaxy M12 comes merely five months after it was updated to Android 12, which is an excellent example of how quick the rollout of Android 13/One UI 5.0 has been compared to previous major OS upgrades for Samsung Galaxy devices. More than 50 Galaxy devices have been updated in the last two months, and despite how fast Samsung has been going, the updates have mostly been bug-free.

The Galaxy M12 Android 13 update bumps the firmware version up to M127FXXU3CVL2 and includes the November 2022 security patch. Owners of the phone should get an automatic notification once the update is available in their country but can also attempt a manual download from the phone’s Settings » Software update menu. Alternatively, Android 13 firmware can be downloaded from our firmware archive and flashed to the phone using a Windows PC.

To see all that is new in Android 13 and One UI 5.0, check out the videos below. Also, if you own a Galaxy M12, expect Android 13 to be the last big OS upgrade for the phone and to get mostly security updates going forward.





You might also like

Google has unveiled some new features for Android smartphones and tablets. The company also unveiled new features for Wear OS-based smartwatches. These features improve the fun, productivity, and security of mobile devices like smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. Some of these features were leaked over the past few weeks. These features will be released to Samsung’s […]

Google shared at the I/O 2023 how developers are working towards adopting the Predictive Back feature in Android 14. Now the latest reports suggest that Predictive Back will be a prominent feature in Android 14, as Chrome developers might also adopt the Predictive Back feature in Android 14. The feature will come to Samsung phones […]

The Wear OS 4 update was announced during the Google I/O 2023 event. Wear OS 4 is based on Android 13, a significant upgrade from Android 11, which formed the base for Wear OS 3.5. Wear OS 4 will be released to the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5, bringing battery life improvements […]

Amid all the announcements during yesterday’s Google I/O 2023 event, Google announced that Chrome OS is getting some new features as well. Among those features is the ability to stream apps directly from a paired Android smartphone. This feature was revealed back in 2021 but is only now making it to the beta version. The […]

Samsung has released the April 2023 security update for the Galaxy A23. And surprise, surprise! Along with the April 2023 security patch, the Galaxy A23 LTE (SM-A235M) is also getting One UI 5.1 in more markets. The Galaxy A23 started getting the One UI 5.1 update back in February. Now, the SM-A235M variant is getting […]

Samsung is rolling out a new update for its Good Lock module, Keys Cafe. The update brings a fun feature that adds music when you type anything, elevating your typing experience. Apparently, you will hear a sound when you type text or hit the backspace button, so if you ever wanted to have a melodious […]

May 2023 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

SM-A146B

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

SM-E546B

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G

SM-M546B

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

SM-M146B

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

SM-A546E

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

SM-A346B

Samsung Galaxy A14

SM-A145F

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G

SM-E146B

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

Notebook

TV

© 2023 SamMobile

source