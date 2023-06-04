Get An Xbox Series X For $400 Or Series S For $200 On Instagram Right Now – GameSpot

The Microsoft Store on Instagram is offering the best deal ever on a new Xbox console.

By on November 22, 2022 at 12:31PM PST

The official Microsoft Store on Instagram is currently selling the latest Xbox consoles for a wicked low price. The company’s store page on Instagram has the Series X marked down to $400 and the Series S discounted to $200 as part of a special offer that you may or may not qualify for.

The deal is only good for people who have never shopped on Instagram before. If that’s you, you will get a 20% off discount, bringing them down to their lowest prices ever. (The Series S is marked down to $250 right now for the holidays, but it normally sells for $300, and the Series X is usually listed at $500). Head to the Windows Store page on Instagram on your phone to place an order.

These offers were available earlier today and sold out quickly, so you’ll want to act fast if you’re interested in scoring this pre-Black Friday deal. It’s a good time to get an Xbox, too, as Microsoft has said Xbox price hikes are coming after the holidays.

For more Black Friday coverage, check out GameSpot’s Black Friday deals hub to see all the best deals this season.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Use your keyboard!

Log in to comment

source