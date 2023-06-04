Disney's CEO Could Not Be More Wrong About Animated Movies – Screen Rant

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has argued animated movies are just for children. Disney’s own films prove him wrong, suggesting he would be wise to reconsider.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek could not be more wrong in claiming adults don't want to watch animated movies. Bob Chapek – an experienced figure at Disney who previously worked as chairman for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products – took over as the company's CEO in February 2020. The timing couldn't have been more unfortunate, with the change in leadership taking place on the eve of the coronavirus pandemic. The handover from Chapek's predecessor, Bob Iger, was by no means smooth either, with reports claiming Iger considers appointing Chapek a mistake (via Business Insider).

Concern over Chapek's leadership will likely intensify after the Disney CEO's recent comments regarding animated movies. Speaking on the subject, Chapek claimed adults don't like watching animation and that the genre is for kids. "I always say that when our fans and our audiences put their kids to bed at night after watching Pinocchio, or Dumbo, or The Little Mermaid, they're probably not gonna tune into another animated movie," he opined. Chapek added that "They [adults] want something for them." Chapek's final observation is the most telling, suggesting he believes adults consider all animated movies as somehow not "for them" and that grown-ups naturally lean toward live-action.

Chapek's remarks are decidedly odd, maybe even demonstrating a failure to understand the Disney brand itself. Disney animated movies are far better described as family films than children's films. They frequently embrace themes and concepts undeniably adult in nature, deftly handling these in a manner that flies over kids' heads but makes the characters more relatable to older audiences. There is a reason Frozen's Elsa became viewed as an LGBTQ+ icon; her iconic "Let It Go" song recognizes the need to be true to herself and rejects the attempts of others to define her – a message that resonates as strongly with adult viewers as it does youngsters.

The problem with Chapek's animation view becomes even clearer when taking Pixar into account. The most acclaimed Pixar movies contain rich, complex themes and storylines that invite adults to tune in and watch after their kids have gone to bed. Indeed, it's no exaggeration to say appealing to all ages is the secret to Pixar's ongoing success. For example, Pixar blends fantasy with balloons lifting a house in Up as a plot device for exploring grief and loss. Likewise, the Toy Story films become more meaningful as viewers age, tackling themes of growing up, letting go of loss, and finding a new purpose later in life.

Chapek's animation comments could leave audiences concerned about upcoming Disney animated movies. Although Chapek is one of Disney's most important decision-makers, his remarks demonstrate a basic failure to understand the very medium his company is most famous for. Additionally, his wording suggests this is a deeply-held view. "I always say," Chapek begins, stressing his commitment to the opinion. Chapek's could mean hopeful filmmakers struggle to get their Disney animated movie ideas taken as seriously as they deserve at the studio.

Chapek's opinion demonstrates a failure to understand the importance of nostalgia. Children aren't the ones who feel nostalgic; adults are. Believing adults hold no interest in animation immediately suggests Chapek does not perceive the currents running through popular culture – currents that dictate whether Disney movies succeed, animated or otherwise. Ironically, Chapek's cartoon controversy comes days after celebrated director Guillermo del Toro addressed the same topic with Discussing Film. "Animation is not a genre for kids," del Toro insisted. "It's a medium. Animation is film. Animation is art, and it can tell stories that are gorgeous and complex." Disney's Bob Chapek would do well to heed those words.

