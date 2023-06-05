WhatsApp Update: From WhatsApp for tablets to Communities … – Zee News

WhatsApp Download 2022: WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps worldwide. The chatting app has been working to bring in new features and recently rolled out an updated version of iOS and Android that included options like creating call links for group calls and emoji reactions for WhatsApp status. Now, the messaging app is coming out with several new updates that include disabling ‘view once’ messages on desktops, WhatsApp for tablets, communities and increased strength of group participants.

WhatsApp for Tablets: According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has rolled out its version for tablets for selected beta testers and will be rolling it out for all users in the coming time. This allows beta testers to use their WhatsApp account on a tablet. WhatsApp plans to introduce ‘WhatsApp for tablet’ through a new in-app banner that will show up in a future update of the app informing the users about the availability of the app’s tablet version.

Communities on WhatsApp: WhatsApp has started to roll out Communities on WhatsApp globally and this will be available to everyone over the next few months. Communities like neighbourhoods, parents at a school, and workplaces can now connect multiple groups together under one umbrella to organize group conversations on WhatsApp. To get started, tap on the new communities tab at the top of your chats on Android and at the bottom on iOS. From there you can start a new Community from scratch or add existing groups. "Once you’re in a community, you can easily switch between available groups to get the information you need, when you need it, and admins can send important updates to everyone in the Community," said WhatsApp.

Polls: WhatsApp is also introducing in-chat polls for Group chats. The new feature will allow the poll creator to add up to 12 options in the poll. Group members will be allowed to choose more than one option during voting. The poll creator will have access to detailed information about who voted within the poll results.

32-Person Video call: WhatsApp has also announced a 32-person video call. It means, now you can add up to 7 participants in a video call started by you. This will help users organise bigger group calls or video team meetings.

Larger Groups: WhatsApp earlier used to allow only 256 people in a group. It later increased the participants limit to 512 and now with the recent update, a total of 1024 users can be a part of one group. This will eliminate the need to create multiple small groups for the same purpose.

Trending Photos

Partner sites

© 1998-2022 INDIADOTCOM DIGITAL PRIVATE LIMITED, All rights reserved.

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device and the processing of information obtained via those cookies (including about your preferences, device and online activity) by us and our commercial partners to enhance site navigation, personalise ads, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. More information can be found in our Cookies and Privacy Policy. You can amend your cookie settings to reject non-essential cookies by clicking Cookie Settings below.

Accept All Cookies

Manage Consent Preferences

These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work or you may not be able to login.

These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly.

These cookies may be set through our site by our advertising partners. They may be used by those companies to build a profile of your interests and show you relevant adverts on other sites. They are also used to limit the number of times you see an advert as well as help measure the effectiveness of an advertising campaign. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising.

These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we may not know when you have visited our site, and may not be able to monitor its performance.

source