‘Trunk’: Amazon Prime Video Greenlights High-Octane German Feature – Deadline

By Max Goldbart

International TV Co-Editor

EXCLUSIVE: A backpacker’s battle to escape the locked boot of a car and regain her memory is to be the plot of Amazon Prime Video’s latest German movie.

In high-octane thriller Trunk (working title), Sina Martens (The Perfumier, Tatort) will play Malina, who wakes up disoriented to discover to her horror that she is missing more than her memory. With her mobile phone as her only link to the outside world, she wages a desperate battle for survival as the vehicle races inexorably towards a terrible mystery. Even if she makes it – she will never be the same.

Related Story Amazon Prime Video Razzes Netflix On Twitter For Password Sharing Crackdown

The movie has echoes of claustrophobic single-location action features such as Ryan Reynolds’ Buried and is being produced by German indie Outside the Club. Marc Schießer is writing, directing and producing and Tobias Lohf will also produce.

RELATED: Deadline’s Full Coverage Of Series Mania 2023

Amazon Head of German Originals Philip Pratt said Trunk will “take viewers on a wild ride through all the emotions.”

He told Deadline more movies “in this realm” could be on the horizon from Prime Video and said he is interested in “fun, entertaining shows with action.”

Prime Video has been previewing German fantasy original TV series The Gryphon at Series Mania this week while recently-announced projects include YA fantasy movie Silver from Constantin Film, which stars Sex Education’s Chaneil Kular and is mostly set in the UK. Amazon and Constantin also teamed up on 2021’s We Children From Bahnhof Zoo and the team also has a first-look deal with bestselling author Sebastian Fitzek, which has spawned an adaptation of his novel The Therapy.

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.

Signup for Breaking News Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Get our latest storiesin the feed of your favorite networks

We want to hear from you! Send us a tip using our annonymous form.

Sign up for our breaking news alerts

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

source