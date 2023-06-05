Yachtify (YCHT) to take the crypto spotlight away from Cosmos (ATOM) and Avalanche (AVAX) | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

Investing in the crypto market can be very profitable, but not every project is successful. Some lack real-world utility, others long-term growth potential – and Yachtify possesses both. This future game-changer currently in its presale phase could revolutionize an entire market, even providing more significant gains than prominent tokens such as Cosmos (ATOM) and Avalanche (AVAX). Keep reading to see what all of these tokens have to offer and what sets Yachitfy apart.

Yachtify will create a decentralized Ethereum-based investment platform where users may become fractional owners of real-world luxurious yachts by buying fractionalized NFTs backed by these vessels for prices as low as $100. Afterwards, Yachtify will rent out the yachts and redistribute all income among NFT holders.

For a price of only $0.10 that is projected to soar 1,000% by the end of 2023, you can now become an early investor in this upcoming platform by purchasing its native token which is the key to earning discounts on trading, storage and maintenance fees.

In addition, Yachtify will be a safe and secure investment as it has already obtained a SolidProof token smart contract audit. Moreover, the Yachtify team will lock liquidity permanently while placing a three-year lock on team tokens. Users receive a 30% bonus on all purchases during this first presale stage. The links provided below can be used to buy tokens.

>>>> BUY YCHT TOKENS <<<

Cosmos (ATOM) has given the go-ahead for Neutron to debut on Replicated Security (RS). The Neutron general manager, Avril Dutheil thinks that by doing this, Neutron will be established as the main, impartial smart-contracting platform for the whole Cosmos (ATOM) ecosystem.

This news sparked a rally for the Cosmos (ATOM) token as it now has a value of $11.07 which is a jump of 2.13% in the last 24 hours. However, the trading volume for Cosmos (ATOM) has started to decline, losing 13% overnight which could cause the selling pressure to increase. Because of this, Cosmos (ATOM) holders are switching over to the Yachtify presale for gains as experts predict this Cosmos (ATOM) surge will be short-lived.

Avalanche (AVAX) recently introduced another protocol to its network – GoGoPool. This permissionless staking protocol aims to make it simple for users to launch Subnets on Avalanche (AVAX). Despite this, Avalanche (AVAX) has a value of $14.92, dropping by 2.28% overnight. The 24-hour trading volume for Avalanche (AVAX) has also declined by 32% and now sits at $154,704,023.

And with all technical indicators for Avalanche (AVAX) displaying sell signals, investors are looking at Yachitfy as a great alternative since Avalanche (AVAX) may continue dropping to its support level of $14.80 by December 2023.

Through the links provided below, learn more about the Yachtify presale

Join Presale: https://buy.yachtify.market

Website: https://yachtify.market

Telegram: https://t.me/yachtify

Twitter: https://twitter.com/yachtify_market

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

For updates and exclusive offers enter your email.

Bitcoinist is the ultimate news and review site for the crypto currency community!

Bitcoin news portal providing breaking news, guides, price analysis about decentralized digital money & blockchain technology.

© 2023 Bitcoinist. All Rights Reserved.

source