Samsung announces stable Android 13 update release timeline for … – SamMobile – Samsung news

Last updated: January 6th, 2023 at 16:39 UTC+01:00

A few weeks ago, Samsung released the stable Android 13 and One UI 5.0 update to the Galaxy S22 series. Over the past couple of weeks, the company also released the stable Android 13 update to the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy S21 in some markets. Now, the South Korean firm has revealed its Android 13 release timeline for the Indian market.

The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra are scheduled to get the stable Android 13 (One UI 5.0) update this month, and the update has started rolling out already. The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the Galaxy S21 FE will get the update in December.

Samsung’s foldable phones—Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 4—will get the update in December as well. In the same month, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will get the stable Android 13 update.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab S7 series, and the Galaxy Tab S8 series will get the Android 13 update in December. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is scheduled to get the Android 13 update in January 2023, while the Galaxy Tab A8 will get the update in February 2023.

Samsung’s Galaxy A, Galaxy F, and Galaxy M series devices will start getting the Android 13 update in December 2022. All eligible devices in those lineups will get the update before the end of March 2023. You can see the complete list of devices and their Android 13 release timeline below.

November 2022

December 2022

January 2023

February 2023

March 2023

Thanks for the tip, Karthik S!

