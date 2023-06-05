Tesla FSD Beta 11.4.1 is Excellent states Elon Musk – Not a Tesla App

The excitement around Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta 11.4.1 update continues to build after Elon Musk shared his latest experiences with the system. Musk tweeted about FSD Beta 11.4, stating it was “excellent” after driving to random pin drop locations in Austin, Texas, with “zero safety-critical interventions.”
Musk was responding to a tweet from Whole Mars Catalog, a popular Tesla-focused Twitter account. The tweet showcased the impressive performance of FSD Beta 11.3.6. In a recent video (below), his Tesla successfully navigated from Fort Point to Chestnut Street in San Francisco, California, with zero takeovers. The car demonstrated its ability to handle several situations involving pedestrians safely and effectively.
FSD Beta 11.4 released to Tesla employees two weeks ago. The company prioritized refining vehicle performance rather than introducing new features in this update. Notable improvements include enhanced pedestrian recognition and response, better responsiveness to vulnerable road users, and weather-adaptive speed control.
Tesla’s commitment to perfecting its FSD technology is evident in the rapid succession of updates and refinements. The company has used fleet learning, user feedback, and rigorous testing to bring autonomous driving closer to reality. As Tesla continues to expand its fleet of FSD Beta testers, crucial data is gathered to make further enhancements and address challenges faced in previous versions.
As Tesla moves closer to a public release of FSD Beta 11.4.1, users eagerly await the enhanced safety features and improved driving performance that this cutting-edge technology will bring to their vehicles. Elon Musk’s recent tweet and Whole Mars Blog’s video are sure to heighten anticipation among Tesla owners and enthusiasts.
While Tesla works tirelessly to advance its autonomous driving system, Elon Musk continues to emphasize the importance of driver vigilance while using the FSD Beta. The system may not detect all objects or brakes for crossing traffic or stationary objects, particularly at high speeds. However, Tesla’s continuous push for autonomy and commitment to addressing these challenges make it clear that the company prioritizes safety as it moves towards a future with autonomous vehicles.
Subscribe to our newsletter to be the first to know about Tesla’s upcoming features and new software updates.
Join us as we take a look back at this week’s top Tesla stories. From an early look at the features included in Tesla’s upcoming 2023.20 software update, to Tesla’s latest app update, we dive into the top stories of the week.
Preparations are underway for Tesla’s next software update, version 2023.20. Although currently in testing, this update has been drawing attention since it was first noticed last week. Considering Tesla’s 2023.12 update brought numerous new features, it appears this next may be smaller. However, we now have our first look at some of the features included in Tesla’s 2023.20 update.
A noteworthy improvement under the upcoming update pertains to tire service tracking. Post-update, vehicle owners can track how many miles have been driven since their last tire service.
This week Tesla updated their iPhone app to version 4.21.5. The updated features include a new Loot Box design and a notice to Canadians using their Superchargers. Tesla also hints at several upcoming features including Boombom v2.
As Tesla continues to redefine the automotive industry, insiders have revealed that the company’s upcoming Hardware 4.0 (HW4) will not include the radar module in its Model Y vehicles, at least not initially. This marks a shift in the company’s approach towards autonomous driving, relying more heavily on vision-based systems. This strategic decision builds on the recent introduction of HW4 in the luxury Model S and Model X models.
Previously, the integration of HD radar in the Model S and Model X indicated an evolution in the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) hardware.
Tesla is again modifying the Full Self Driving (FSD) Beta suspension policy. Initially, the system, which is based on a strike policy, suspended users until Tesla reset strikes globally, which ranged from about every three to nine months. The driver has up to three strikes for vehicles without a cabin camera and five for those equipped with them.
More recently Tesla changed their policy to reset FSD suspensions on an individual basis after “approximately two weeks,” according to Tesla. But with the introduction of FSD Beta 11.4.2, Tesla has now reduced the suspension interval from two weeks to approximately one week.
In a move that attests to Elon Musk’s words on fostering industry collaboration over competition, Tesla and Ford have announced a partnership to enable the latter’s electric vehicles access to Tesla’s extensive Supercharger network.
Contrary to earlier speculations that Tesla’s move to open its proprietary charging connector might be a futile attempt at standardization, Ford has embraced the North American Charging Standard (NACS) – Tesla’s charging system. With this, Tesla’s charging plug design, known for some advantages over the current CCS standard, might start gaining traction across the North American EV sector.
For Tesla owners, the auto wiper system has been a contentious feature. Loved by some for its attempt at autonomous convenience yet criticized by others for its hit-or-miss performance, the system has often had trouble with extreme light conditions or misty weather. Now, Tesla has introduced v4 of their autowipers system that aims to correct past issues and enhance the user experience.
The updates come via the new Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta 11.4.2, as reported by Tesla hacker @GreenTheOnly. While release notes didn’t indicate changes, Green pointed out significant differences under the hood.
Tesla has recently come up with a new way of doing things when it comes to delivering cars. The company claims this change has been made to align with some new rules in the industry. In the past, Tesla always delivered cars with a full charge. Now, they are to be delivered with only half charge.
When electric vehicles are being transported from one place to another, having them fully charged can pose a risk. Keeping the state of charge (SOC) at 50% during shipment reduces the chances of battery fires. This practice is not new. Other battery-operated devices, like e-bikes, are also shipped at a lower SOC for the same safety reasons.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s recent visit to China, his first in three years, has set the stage for widespread conjecture around the unveiling of the revamped Tesla Model 3. Dubbed Project Highland, this model refresh has been a topic of discussion for some time. Industry insiders believe Musk’s significant stop at the Shanghai Gigafactory might be strategically timed to coincide with a potential sneak peek of the new Model 3 design.
Tesla is a pioneer in the automotive industry, and one of the most defining features of its vehicles is the use of large touchscreens. These screens are a central hub for most vehicle functions, including music, vehicle settings, navigation, and more. Tesla’s commitment to a minimalist and user-friendly design is evident through integrating these screens, which have become iconic in electric vehicles.
Between 2012 and 2020, the Model S and Model X were equipped with vertical screens, which stood out due to their impressive size and orientation.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has concluded its investigation into Tesla’s ‘Passenger Play’ feature, stating it will not pursue a recall of the scrutinized vehicles. Passenger Play allowed passengers in the vehicle to play certain games like the Sky Force Reloaded while the vehicle was in motion. Tesla was quick to respond to NHTSA’s concerns and issued an update that requires the vehicle to be in park before games can be launched.
The closure of the probe comes amidst continuing concerns over the potential for driver distraction.
While NHTSA’s conclusion signifies a milestone in Tesla’s ongoing scrutiny, it does not entirely absolve the electric vehicle maker. The administration emphasized that the end of the investigation does not mean a safety-related defect doesn’t exist. Furthermore, the NHTSA’s decision opens the possibility for future action if additional concerns arise.
NHTSA’s apprehensions were primarily rooted in Tesla’s decision to allow video games to be played on the front center touchscreen of the vehicle while in motion. Having acknowledged these concerns, Tesla voluntarily took action by disabling the ‘Passenger Play’ feature through an over-the-air software update soon after NHTSA launched its investigation in December 2021.
The administration confirmed that Tesla reported a 97% completion rate of the software update disabling ‘Passenger Play’, within a month of its release. The agency lauded Tesla’s swift action, which showcased a responsible approach toward ensuring driver safety and mitigating distractions. This action appeared to significantly address NHTSA’s concerns, as the agency cited the importance of “affirmative technology-based lockouts” as more effective than merely using labels or disclaimer screens.
Despite the conclusion of this specific probe, Tesla remains under the lens of the NHTSA, which is currently investigating Autopilot. The investigation, covering approximately 830,000 Tesla vehicles, aims to understand better human factors concerning Tesla interfaces and the dynamic driving task.
Tesla has always portrayed itself as an automaker that prioritizes safety. From advanced driver assist systems to top-tier safety ratings, the electric car manufacturer has consistently sought to revolutionize transportation safety norms. The swift action in disabling the controversial ‘Passenger Play’ feature further underscores the company’s commitment to road safety and user well-being.
Tesla’s case serves as a potent reminder for all automakers that in-vehicle infotainment devices must balance entertainment and safety. In 2014, the NHTSA issued guidelines encouraging automakers to design in-vehicle devices so the driver can’t use them to perform inherently distracting secondary tasks while driving. As the lines between automobiles and technology blur, the importance of these guidelines will only grow.
Although the ‘Passenger Play’ investigation has concluded, Tesla’s journey with the NHTSA is far from over. The ongoing probe into Tesla’s Autopilot system indicates that the auto giant will remain under close watch to ensure the highest levels of safety for users and fellow road users alike.
See all the features included in Tesla’s latest update, version 2023.20.4.
Join us as we take a look back at this week’s top Tesla stories. From an early look at the features included in Tesl…
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has concluded its investigation into Tesla’s ‘Passenger Pl…
As Tesla continues to redefine the automotive industry, insiders have revealed that the company’s upcoming Hardware 4…
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s recent visit to China, his first in three years, has set the stage for widespread conjecture ar…
Tesla has recently come up with a new way of doing things when it comes to delivering cars. The company claims this c…
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
10% off Tesla accessories at Tesmanian with promo code: TeslaSoftwareUpdates
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s recent visit to China, his first in three years, has set the stage for widespread conjecture ar…
Tesla has recently come up with a new way of doing things when it comes to delivering cars. The company claims this c…
In a move that potentially signals a brighter horizon for Tesla Inc, CEO Elon Musk has embarked on a landmark visit t…
In a monumental move towards the future of ridesharing, Tesla and Uber have unveiled a new feature — a range-b…
Preparations are underway for Tesla’s next software update, version 2023.20. Although currently in testing, this upda…
In an update to our previous coverage of a remarkable automotive discovery, the bidding period for the three untouche…
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
TeslaFi is a service that logs your drives and charging sessions so that you can later refer back to them. We highly recommend checking them out if you use your car for business trips and would like to keep track of reimbursements, if you like to see how much you spend on charging or if you just love statistics. View their about us page and see everything they have to offer!
Stay organized, connected, and stylish with Cyberbackpack — the #1 backpack, luggage & travel accessories for Tesla owners. We highly recommend checking them out if you commute or travel and would like a backpack or luggage that is sleek, secure and durable. View their products page and see everything they have to offer!
The EV Universe newsletter reports distill more than 100 EV news sources into a 10-minute read every week. We cover both Tesla and the rest of the EV industry. Join over 3,000 EV geeks like us and subscribe to the free weekly newsletter here.
Find out how to become a sponsor and have your site listed here.
Although we share official Tesla release notes, we are not affiliated with Tesla Motors. We are Tesla fans and supporters.
See all the features included in Tesla’s latest update, version 2023.20.4.
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
10% off Tesla accessories at Tesmanian with promo code: TeslaSoftwareUpdates
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Tesla FSD Beta 11.4.1 is Excellent states Elon Musk – Not a Tesla App
The excitement around Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta 11.4.1 update continues to build after Elon Musk shared his latest experiences with the system. Musk tweeted about FSD Beta 11.4, stating it was “excellent” after driving to random pin drop locations in Austin, Texas, with “zero safety-critical interventions.”