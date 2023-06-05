gov.ie – MAC Minutes 2023 – Gov.ie

From Department of the Taoiseach

Monday, 9th January 2023

Present: John Callinan, Aingeal O’Donoghue, Dermot Woods, Elizabeth Canavan, Helen Blake, John Shaw, Denis Breen, Brian Keenan.

MAC discussed a number of issues, including;

• Taoiseach’s recent meetings across a broad range of policy issues, including on Housing, Health and Children;

• Economic and Climate matters, including December’s launch of Ireland’s updated Climate Action Plan and preparations for the Housing Conference in Government Buildings this week;

• Social policy matters, including update on Health and preparations for establishment of new Child Poverty Unit;

• British and Northern Irish matters, including preparations for the Taoiseach’s visit to Northern Ireland later this week;

• Preparations for the Cabinet meeting in Farmleigh House on Wednesday;

• Plans for Cabinet Committees to be approved by Government (largely replicating those in place until appointment of the new Government on 17 December);

• Publication of the Department’s Gender Pay Gap Report 2022.

MAC also discussed a number of staffing and related issues, including;

• Conor Crowley, Higher Executive Officer (HEO), joining from interdepartmental competition, assigned to British and Northern Irish Division;

• AnnMarie Power, Executive Officer, joining on secondment to the Citizen Assembly;

• Conor Madden, joining on secondment as Private Secretary to Minister of State for European Affairs.

—

Brian Keenan, Personnel Officer

Monday, 16th January 2023

Present: John Callinan, Aingeal O’Donoghue, Dermot Woods, Elizabeth Canavan, Helen Blake, John Shaw, Denis Breen, Brian Keenan.

MAC discussed a number of issues, including;

• EU and International matters including, preparations for the Taoiseach’s attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week;

• Economic matters including, update on last week’s Housing Summit which was held in Government Buildings;

• British and Northern Irish matters, including update on the Taoiseach’s visit to Northern Ireland last week and associated meetings;

• Social policy matters, including Health and Children.

MAC also discussed a number of staffing and related issues, including;

• Dave Rafferty, Clerical Officer, joining from open competition, assigned to Corporate Affairs;

• Martina Beggan, Clerical Officer, joining from open competition, assigned to Social Policy;

• Kate Coyne, Higher Executive Officer, joining on secondment to the Citizen Assembly;

• Update on the 2023 Principal Officer and SPS Talent Management programmes.

—

Brian Keenan, Personnel Officer

Monday, 23rd January 2023

Present: John Callinan, Aingeal O’Donoghue, Dermot Woods, Elizabeth Canavan, Helen Blake, John Shaw, Denis Breen, Brian Keenan.

MAC discussed a number of issues, including;

• EU and International matters including, update from the Taoiseach’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos and the visit of the President of the European Parliament next week;

• British and Northern Irish matters, including the Taoiseach’s call with the UK Prime Minister scheduled for this week;

• Economic matters including, Housing matters and preparations for next week’s Cabinet Committee;

• Update on the Department’s Vote Position.

MAC also discussed a number of staffing and related issues, including;

• Emily Hyland, Administrative Officer (AO), joining from open competition, assigned to Economic Division;

• Anne Barnett, Assistant Principal (AP), joining on secondment to the Citizen Assembly;

• Plans for Staff Meeting on Monday, 30th January at 11 a.m.

—

Brian Keenan, Personnel Officer



Monday, 30th January 2023

Present: John Callinan, Aingeal O’Donoghue, Elizabeth Canavan, Helen Blake, John Shaw, Denis Breen, Brian Keenan.

In attendance : Aileen Shanahan

Apologies: Dermot Woods

MAC discussed a number of issues, including;

• The Department’s Data Protection Officer updated MAC on the operation of Data Protection in the Department;

• Economic matters including, preparations for Monday’s Cabinet Committee on Housing;

• Social Policy matters, including ongoing work on the humanitarian response for Ukrainian refugees and preparations for the Cabinet Committee meeting on Tuesday;

• EU and International matters, including the scheduled visit of the President of the European Parliament on Thursday;

• British and Northern Irish matters, including planning underway to mark the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

MAC also discussed a number of staffing and related issues, including;

• Preparations for Staff Meeting at 12 today;

• Upcoming internal HEO competition followed by an internal EO competition;

• Business planning underway and commencement of PMDS annual reviews/goal-setting processes;

• Department’s participation in SPS/PO Talent Management Programme and IMI/30% Club Network Mentor Programme;

• Circulation to staff of 2023 Seconded National Expert (SNE) vacancies for positions in the European Commission and the annual Bucerius Summer School on Global Governance in August 2023.

—

Brian Keenan, Personnel Officer

Monday, 13th February 2023

Present: John Callinan, Aingeal O’Donoghue, Dermot Woods, Elizabeth Canavan, John Shaw, Denis Breen, Brian Keenan.

Apologies: Helen Blake.

MAC discussed a number of issues, including;

• Update on business planning process and PMDS (end of year reviews / goal setting), due for completion in February;

• Work is underway on the Department’s new Statement of Strategy, which will include a consultation piece to take place shortly;

• Economic matters including, update from recent LEEF meeting and preparations for this week’s Cabinet Committee on the Economy and Investment;

• Social Policy matters, including preparations for this week’s Cabinet Committee on Health;

• Ongoing work on the humanitarian response for Ukrainian refugees in Ireland.

MAC also discussed a number of staffing and related issues, including;

• Monika Kelly, Executive Officer (EO), return from career break, temporarily assigned to Corporate Services;

• Upcoming meeting between MAC and Principal Officers.

—

Brian Keenan, Personnel Officer



Monday, 20th February 2023

Present: John Callinan, Aingeal O’Donoghue, Dermot Woods, Elizabeth Canavan, Helen Blake, John Shaw, Denis Breen, Brian Keenan.

MAC discussed a number of issues, including;

• Economic matters including, preparations for this week’s Cabinet Committee on Environment and Climate Change;

• Social Policy matters, including preparations for this week’s Cabinet Committee on Humanitarian Response to Ukraine scheduled for Thursday;

• Continuing EU and UK negotiations and Northern Ireland Protocol;

• Consideration by Government on Cost of Living measures;

• The Department’s end January Vote position.

MAC also discussed a number of staffing and related issues, including;

• Update on the Department’s Green Committee activities and development of a Climate Action Roadmap for the Department;

• Department Council Meeting taking place today.

—

Brian Keenan, Personnel Officer



Monday, 6th March 2023

Present: John Callinan, Dermot Woods, Elizabeth Canavan, Helen Blake, Denis Breen, Brian Keenan.

Apologies: Aingeal O’Donoghue, John Shaw.

MAC discussed a number of issues, including;

• Plans to mark International Women’s Day 8th March including, Wednesday’s webinar ‘Stronger Together – Real Equality Works for Everyone’ and Thursday’s Thekla Talks Spring Event – Lessons from female leaders in creating the public service workforce of the future;

• Social Policy matters, including Memorandum to Government this week on Gender Equality;

• Update on EU and UK developments linked to the Windsor Framework;

• Update on preparations for the Taoiseach’s appearance before the Select Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, and Taoiseach on Thursday.

MAC also discussed a number of staffing and related issues, including;

• Sophie Tevlin, Clerical Officer, new entrant via open competition, assigned to Private Office;

• Sophie Afonseca, Clerical Officer, new entrant via open competition, assigned to EU and International Division;

• Owen Currie, Clerical Officer, new entrant via open competition, assigned to Economic Policy Unit;

• Christina Downey, Higher Executive Officer, return from maternity leave, assigned to Economic Division;

• Update on Department’s PMDS annual review process.

—

Brian Keenan, Personnel Officer

Monday, 27th March 2023

Present: John Callinan, Aingeal O’Donoghue, Dermot Woods, Elizabeth Canavan, Helen Blake, John Shaw, Denis Breen, Brian Keenan.

MAC discussed a number of issues, including;

• EU and International matters, including update from the Taoiseach’s attendance at the European Council and the likely visit by US President Biden in April;

• British and Northern Irish matters, including the Windsor Framework and upcoming events in Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement;

• Economic matters, including Housing;

• Social Policy matters, including preparations for this week’s Cabinet Committees on Health and Humanitarian Response to Ukraine.

MAC also discussed a number of staffing and related issues, including;

• The recent internal Higher Executive Officer competition and plans for an internal Executive Officer competition;

• David Cafferty, Administrative Officer, joining on secondment, assigned to Shared Island Unit;

• Elaine Hanlon, Administrative Officer, joining on secondment, assigned to Shared Island Unit;

• The Young Ireland Programme 2023 and update on Department’s engagement with the IMI 30% Club Network Mentor Programme;

• Update on Department’s PMDS annual review process and the Department’s updated Risk Register;

• Meeting next week between MAC and Principal Officers.

—

Brian Keenan, Personnel Officer

