Amazon: Fire TV Stick 4K up to 40% off, fleece throw blanket only $9.99, Under Armour women's shorts only $12.50 (58% off) – WRAL News

Amazon has very impressive deals today! Read on for a list of top buys.

Top Deals

* Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $31.99 (list price $49.99). If you buy 2, the total is only $59.98 ($29.99 each – 40% off) when you use the promo code FTVX2 at checkout!

* Bedsure Fleece Throw Blankets (50×60 inches) are on sale as low as $9.99 (44% off)! These plush throws are available in many colors starting at $9.99.

* Under Armour Women’s Play Up Shorts 3.0 are on sale for only $12.50 (list price $30) – 58% off!

* Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet including 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content, a Kid-Proof Case, a 2-yr guarantee and more is on sale for only $59.99 (list price $109.99)- 45% off!

* Bitvae Rechargeable Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush with 8 Brush Heads is on sale for only $17.99 (list price $39.99) – 55% off! This electric toothbrush has 5 modes, 8 replacement brush heads, 2 minute timer and is IPX7 Waterproof and American Dental Association accepted.

* Power Strip Surge Protector Desktop Charging Station with USB-C, 5 ft Flat Extension Cord, 3 Outlets & 3 USB Ports is on sale for only $10.99 plus there is a coupon for an extra 10% off available for many to clip right under the price making it an even better deal!

* Stainless Steel 5-Piece Mixing Bowls Set is on sale for $17.95 (list price $28.97) PLUS there is a coupon for an extra 12% off available for many to clip making it only $15.80 after the coupon!

* Barbie It Takes Two “Malibu” Camping Doll with Pet Puppy and 10+ Accessories​​​ is only $8.99 ($22.99) – 61% off!

* Kids 8X21 Binoculars are on sale for only $6.99 (list price $19.99)! They are available in multiple colors.

* Play-Doh Wheels Fire Truck Toy Vehicle Set with 5 Play-Doh cans is only $13.30 (list price $21.99)!

* Fisher-Price Little People Toy Food Truck with Music Sounds and 2 Figures is on sale for only $10.29!

* GAP clothing for adults and kids is on sale up to 71% off including tees, jeans, tanks, sweatpants, socks, hoodies, baby bodysuits, jean jackets and more! There are some great deals in this sale!

* TOZO A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.3 in Ear Light-Weight Headphones and Charging Case set is only $19.99 (list price $29.99) plus there is a coupon for an extra 15% off available for many to clip under the price! The earbuds have a built-in microphone and are IPX5 waterproof.

* Coleman Scented Outdoor Citronella Candle with Wooden Crackle Wick – 6 oz is only $2.94 (reg. $4.99)!

* Crocs for adults and kids are on sale up to 65% off in many colors and styles!

* KitchenAid Classic Pizza Wheel, 9-Inch is on sale for only $7.69 (reg. $14.99)!

* Bentgo Classic All-in-One Stackable Bento Lunch Box Container 2 Pack Set with 2 Stackable Containers, Built-in Plastic Utensil Set, and Nylon Sealing Strap is only $16.99 (reg. $29.99)!

* Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Sweet Manners Tea Set With Music And Lights is on sale for only $12.49 (list price $24.99) – 50% off!

* PicassoTiles 60 Piece Magnet Building Tiles Set is on sale for only $25.99 (list price $51.98) – 50% off!

* Barbie Teacher Doll set with Barbie Doll, Toddler Doll, Flip Board, Laptop, Backpack, Toddler Desk, Pet Turtle is only $12.47 (reg. $22.99)!

* Melissa & Doug Solar System Floor Puzzle (48 pcs, 2 x 3 feet) is on sale for $8.99 (reg. $16.99)!

Subscription Offers

* Kindle Unlimited Offer: For a limited time, get 2 months of Kindle Unlimited for only $4.99 (reg. $19.98) at Amazon.com HERE! It renews at $9.99/mo after the 3 months but you can cancel at anytime.

* Audible Plus or Audible Premium Plus Offers: Get a 30 day free trial of Audible Plus or Audible Premium Plus at Amazon.com HERE! After the 30 days, the monthly charge is $7.95 or $14.95 but you can cancel at anytime.

* Many Prime Channels offer a 7-Day free trial for Prime members including Paramount+, Showtime, Starz and more! See all the channels at Amazon.com HERE.

* Amazon Music Unlimited Offer: Get a 30 day free trial for new members! Music Unlimited offers unlimited access to more than 75 million songs, ad-free, as well as millions of podcast episodes. You can cancel at any time. See the details at Amazon.com HERE.

* Amazon Prime Free Trial: Get a 30-day FREE trial of Prime at Amazon.com! Cancel anytime before the trial is over and pay nothing. You’ll get free shipping (with no min. required) if you are a Prime Member as well as access to Prime Video, early access deals and more!

Prime Membership Benefits

Cost is $139 per year. You can sign up for a FREE 30-day trial of Prime at Amazon.com HERE and cancel anytime. Student membership is $69/yr.

* Free 1 to 2-day shipping depending on the item, free same day delivery in many areas

* Prime Video with access to thousands of movies, shows and originals

* Amazon Music with access to more than 2 million songs, podcasts and more

* Prime Reading with access to over 1,000 e-books, magazines and more

* Prime Gaming with access to free games

* Exclusive deals like Prime Day, early access on Lightning Deals, push notifications

* Prescription Savings through Amazon Pharmacy

* Photo storage so you can back up your photos and videos

* Grocery delivery through Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh

See the details about a Prime membership at Amazon.com HERE.

Amazon Fresh 2-Hour Delivery

Prime Members get free Amazon Fresh 2 hour delivery (with min. purchase) on groceries, wine, beer, Amazon Devices, toys, games, crafts, decor and more!

See all the Amazon Fresh details and available delivery times for your area at Amazon.com HERE.

Prime Membership Offers

Prime Membership Free Trial: Sign up for a FREE 30-day trial of Prime at Amazon.com HERE. You can cancel anytime before the trial is over and pay nothing.

Discount for College Students: College students get a 6 month free trial at amazon.com/joinstudent and after the free trial, a Prime Student membership is $7.49 per month or $69 per year. See the details HERE.

Discount for qualifying recipients of government assistance, including SNAP EBT and Medicaid: Get a discounted Prime membership for $6.99 per month. Head to amazon.com/qualifynow to see the details.

