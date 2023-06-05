Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Specs Leak Points At Minor Upgrades … – Greenbot

Published 26 Dec 2022



Samsung Galaxy S23 series will likely see the light of day on February 1, 2023. The lineup has been making headlines for the past few months in a series of leaks and rumors, revealing everything from the design to hardware specifications. And now, a new leak of upgrades coming to the Galaxy S23 line of phones over their predecessor appeared online.



This leak comes in a series of tweets from reliable leaker Ahmed Qwaider on Twitter and points at a refreshed battery capacity, display brightness, and more upgrades that we could witness on the next-gen Galaxy S lineup.

Starting with the display, the tipster suggests that all Samsung Galaxy S23 family members could support 1750 nits brightness. The current-gen models also support the same brightness level, but it’s limited to the senior members — Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra — while the vanilla model only supports 1300 nits brightness.

Next, the company could also refresh the S23 series phones’ battery capacity. Per the leak, the standard S23 will pack a 3,900mAh battery with 25W charging support, up from a 3,700mAh battery. The S23 Plus will also get a slight boost with a 4,700mAh battery with 45W charging support, up from a 4,500mAh battery. On the other hand, the Ultra model will retain the same battery capacity and charging speed as its predecessor.

Besides this, the leaker says that Samsung will refresh the cooling systems on the Galaxy S23 lineup, and we could expect considerable improvements during heavy use. These devices will run on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

Lastly, it could house a 12MP front-facing shooter and a quad rear camera setup: a 200MP primary, a 12MP secondary, and a 10MP sensor duo for photography needs. All in all, we can expect minor upgrades from Galaxy S23 series over its predecessor.

