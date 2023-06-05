WatchOS 10 Details: Apple Watch to Gain Widgets as Part of New … – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro & Lisa Abramowicz live from New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.
Zurich, BNP’s Cardif Weigh Bids for Astra’s Life Insurer, Sources Say
Coal Use Set to Drop in Europe’s Power Mix as Weather Moderates
Fed Skip-a-Hike Strategy Is Sensible, Risky and Confusing
ECB’s Vujcic Says Inflation Risks Are Still Tilted to Upside
Erdogan’s Gas Giveaway Helps Cool Inflation Before Policy Reboot
Private Credit is Poised for a Multi-Trillion-Dollar Boom, But It Could Get Ugly Soon
A Maker of Plant-Based Spreads Is Catching Up on Climate Goals
Apple Set for Record High Ahead of Mixed-Reality Headset Launch
EU Urges Big Tech to Alert Users About AI’s ‘Dark Sides’
Daiwa Says Staff Freely Using ChatGPT, Plans Tech Hiring Boost
Sunak Vows to Stop Boat Migrants as Time Winds Down on Pledge
Saudi Arabia, US Make Tentative Steps Toward Healing Deep Rift
Super-Rich Escaping to Miami Are Insulated From Realities of Crime
Beverly Hills Voters Choose Lifestyle Over Luxury in Rejecting LVMH Hotel
Six Genius Travel Hacks to Earn More Points and Miles from Every Dollar
AC Milan’s Ibrahimovic Retires; Napoli Clinches First Serie A Title in 33 years
For His Next Trick, Musk Should Take Twitter Public
Saudi Arabia’s Solo Oil Production Cut Is a Risky Strategy
Dear CEOs: Please Focus on Profit, Not Politics
An App Aims to Stop Malaria-Carrying Mosquitoes From Reproducing
A $1.5 Trillion Backstop for Homebuyers Props Up Banks Instead
Wish You Could Be a Kid Again? Seven Summer Camps Just for Adults
Deloitte to Donate $1 Million to LGBTQ Nonprofit The Trevor Project
Number of Young Britons Too Sick to Work Doubles in a Decade
How a 10-Story Wood Building Survived More Than 100 Earthquakes
A $4 Billion Oil Pipeline Creates a Climate Dilemma for Africa
Istanbul Wants to Make Urban Data Available to Everybody
US Mayors Cite ‘Unprecedented’ Mental Health Crisis as Top Concern
New Jersey Senior-Living Facility’s Woes Exacerbated by Construction Delays
Bankman-Fried Was Schooled in Earning to Give and Playing to Win
Behind Sam Bankman-Fried’s Journey From Hero to Handcuffs
Binance’s Regulatory Woes Pave a Path for CEO Zhao’s Heir Apparent
An Apple Watch Series 8.
Mark Gurman
Apple is set to give its smartwatch a big software overhaul with watchOS 10, once again making widgets a core part of the device. Also: Apple is working on major new health features for this year and beyond.
Last week in Power On: Apple will take a scattershot approach to pitching its upcoming mixed-reality headset.
WatchOS 10 Details: Apple Watch to Gain Widgets as Part of New … – Bloomberg
