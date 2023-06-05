New iPad Lacks Several Display Features of iPad Air – MacRumors

The new entry-level iPad display lacks the anti-reflective coating that helps minimize glare in light, and it only supports sRGB colors, not the industry-wide standard P3 wide color.



On its website, Apple lists the new entry-level ‌iPad‌ with the same Liquid Retina display as the fifth-generation iPad Air with 2360 x 1640 resolution at 264ppi (pixels-per-inch). Unlike the ‌iPad Air‌, however, the new entry-level ‌iPad‌ does not support P3 wide color, does not have an anti-reflective coating, and is not a fully laminated display, according to Apple’s website.

The new entry-level ‌iPad‌ also lacks support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, still only supporting the first-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌. Since the new ‌iPad‌ has a USB-C port, customers will have to use an adapter to charge their Apple Pencil with their ‌iPad‌. Apple is selling an adapter for $9, but one is also now included in the box with the first-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌.

