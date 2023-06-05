6 New Series and Movies Added to Netflix: October 13th, 2022 – What's on Netflix



A look at the 5 new series and 1 new movie added to Netflix for October 13th, 2022.

Published on October 13th, 2022, 5:47 pm EST

The Watcher is now streaming – Picture: Netflix

Happy Thursday and welcome along to another deep dive into what’s new on Netflix. For October 13th, Netflix US added 6 new titles in total. Here’s what’s now streaming and what’s trending in Netflix’s top 10s.

If you’re an anime fan, you should hurry along any binge watches of Death Note, the Beserk movies, or Bleach titles which all leave Netflix over the weekend.

Tomorrow on Netflix, you’ll find the new Halloween movie The Curse of Bridge Hollow streaming alongside the second season of Netflix’s Mismatched.

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Swedish

Genre: Biography, Drama

Cast: Edvin Endre, Christian Hillborg, Ulf Stenberg, Joel Lützow, Janice Kamya Kavander, Gizem Erdogan

Runtime: 50 mins

Biopics on the beginnings of tech companies are usually fantastic. We’re happy to report that The Playlist, the new Swedish-produced series on the creation of Spotify, is equally as good.

Here’s the logline for the new series:

“At the height of piracy, established heavy-hitters were fighting against where the turbulent music industry was heading. The series centers around young Swedish tech entrepreneur, Daniel Ek, and his partners, who revolutionized a whole industry by offering free and legal streamed music around the world.”

TechRadar gave the series a 5 out of 5 earlier this week saying that the series has “no right to be this good,” adding that it’s brilliantly scripted and surprisingly funny.

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Cast: Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Luke David Blumm

Writer: Ian Brennan, Ryan Murphy

Runtime: 47 mins

Based on a true story, this limited series features some big names that recount the torment suffered by a family who moved into their supposed dream home only to begin receiving threatening messages through the post.

This is the third Ryan Murphy project to now drop onto Netflix over the past few weeks. First up, we had DAHMER, which is breaking records as we speak, and Mr. Harrigan’s Phone was added last week to good numbers.

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Director: Antonio Campos

Cast: Bill Pullman, Jessica Hecht, Dohn Norwood

Writer: Derek Simonds

Runtime: 46 mins

Picture: USA Network

The multi-award winning and Primetime Emmy nominated crime drama series starring Bill Pullman comes to a close today on Netflix with the fourth and final season now streaming in full a year following its airing on TV.

In case you’ve never seen the show before, here’s what you can expect:

“In a small New York town, a haunted detective hunts for answers about perplexing crimes while wrestling with his own demons.”

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.

Founder and webmaster of What’s on Netflix. Based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013. Contact: [email protected]



