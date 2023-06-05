WhatsApp Desktop App Goes Live For Windows Users – PC Tech Magazine

The new WhatsApp desktop app for Windows users is now live and available for download from the Microsoft store, the social messaging platform revealed in its blog post — adding that the WhatsApp desktop app native to Mac operating systems is currently in development — however, you can download the beta version [here] to test.

WhatsApp’s new app on Windows no longer requires you to link your phone to send, receive, and sync messages. Previously, users on Windows had to download WhatsApp’s web-based desktop app or access it via WhatsApp web.

“WhatsApp Desktop users have been using our web-based desktop app (WhatsApp Desktop) or our browser-based app (WhatsApp Web). As we’re always trying to improve the WhatsApp experience for our users, we’re developing apps native to Windows and Mac operating systems,” writes WhatsApp in a blog post.

The redesigned WhatsApp has a slightly cleaner interface when compared to the previous version of the app but otherwise doesn’t look all that different. The biggest change is that you no longer need to keep your phone online to sync messages between your phone and the desktop app, you’ll continue to receive notifications and messages even when your phone is offline

WhatsApp’s multi-device feature now lets you link up to four devices to your WhatsApp account without needing your phone, all while maintaining end-to-end encryption.

In April, WABetaInfo found a screenshot from the beta version of WhatsApp on Android that indicates the platform may soon add multi-device support for tablets. Right now, WhatsApp only lets you link computers to your account, so adding support for tablets (or perhaps an additional phone) would only make sense.

Using linked devices does come with some limitations, however. For example, if you use an iPhone as your primary device, you can’t clear or delete chats. You also can’t send messages with link previews from WhatsApp web, message or call someone who’s using a “very old version” of WhatsApp, as well as view live locations.

ALSO READ: WHATSAPP INCREASES TIME LIMIT TO DELETE MESSAGES TO TWO DAYS

source