Start the year with savings: Switch to Verizon Home Internet, get up … – Verizon

New Home Internet customers can take advantage of free delivery from a Walmart store, a Paramount+ subscription, fuel discounts and more

What’s the news? Starting January 26, switch to Verizon Home Internet and get up to 12 months of Walmart+ on us1 – Walmart’s membership program that can help members save over $1,300 each year.

Who’s it for? New customers looking to switch to Verizon Home Internet2 – all on the network America relies on.

Why is it important? For the first time, Verizon is teaming with Walmart for an exclusive offer that brings even more value to customers on our Home Internet plans, with perks like free delivery from Walmart stores, member savings on fuel, access to Paramount+ and more.

NEW YORK – Verizon is giving you even more reason to ditch cable and switch to Verizon Home Internet. Starting January 26, customers who switch to Verizon Home Internet can get up to 12 months of Walmart+ on us (then $12.95/mo. thereafter) – a $155 annual value!

Walmart+ is a membership service that can help customers save over $1,300 each year, bringing together in-store and online benefits to save customers money and time. Benefits include3:

Free delivery from Walmart: Get fresh groceries and more with $0 delivery fees, all at the same low in-store prices (that means no item markups!).

Free shipping at Walmart with no minimum order: Even small orders ship for free! Choose from a huge assortment of eligible items and never pay shipping fees.

Fuel discounts: Save up to 10 cents per gallon on gas at 14,000+ locations nationwide including Exxon, Mobil, Walmart & Murphy stations.

Paramount+ Essential: Enjoy over 40,000 episodes, hit movies, live sports and more with a Paramount+ subscription at no extra cost.

Walmart Rewards for members: Earn rewards on eligible items online & in-store to use on future Walmart purchases.

Exclusive early access: Members enjoy special prices, product releases, online Black Friday deals & more.

Mobile ‘Scan & Go’ in-store: Use your phone to scan items as you shop in-store & check out contact-free. Fast. Easy. Done!

Access to other limited time offers.

“Verizon Home Internet is already an incredible value – but we wanted to give our customers even more, so we teamed up with Walmart to offer customers access to savings on critical household expenses like fuel and groceries, plus all of the other amazing benefits that Walmart+ offers,” said John Granby, Senior Vice President of Home Readiness and Orchestration for Verizon.

Our award-winning Fios Home Internet, our 5G Home Internet and LTE Home Internet on the network America relies on are all available to customers starting at the low price of $25 per month with AutoPay and an existing premium 5G mobile plan4 – with no extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps.

Plus, to make your dollar go even further, you can join Verizon on our Welcome Unlimited plan – with unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network – for just $25 per line per month for four lines when you bring four phones5. And the price is guaranteed for three years! No need to buy a new phone. Just bring the one you have, it’s that easy.

To learn more about Verizon Home Internet services, visit your local Verizon retail store, or head to verizon.com/home and plug in your address to see what service is available in your area.

1. Walmart+: Offer valid thru 4.12.23. Must install eligible Fios or 5G Home Plus services and redeem offer through Walmart w/in 60 days of installation or activation date, or by no later than 7.12.23, whichever is first. After the 3, 6 or 12-month promo period ends, your membership will auto-renew at $12.95/mo or the then current monthly rate, unless you cancel. Cancel anytime. If you are a current annual Walmart+ member through Walmart and use the same email for both your Walmart+ and Verizon accounts, your Walmart+ promo through Verizon will be applied when your current Walmart+ billing cycle ends. One offer per eligible Verizon account. Subject to Walmart+ Terms of Use found at walmart.com/plus. 5G Home Plus: 5G Home available in select areas.

2. Customers selecting a 5G Home or LTE Home plan must be internet-only (non-mobile) customers new to Verizon. New internet customers selecting a Fios or 5G Home Plus plan may be new or existing Verizon mobile customers. Depending on plan selected, customers will receive a 3, 6, or 12 month Walmart+ subscription on us.

3. Subject to additional terms and conditions. See walmart.com/plus for more.

4. Verizon Home Internet includes 5G Home, LTE Home and Fios internet services. Availability varies. New 5G Home, LTE Home, and Fios 300 Mbps plans start at $25/mo. when combined with an existing 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone plan. Fios requires Mobile + Home Discount enrollment; $99 Fios setup charge may apply. Auto Pay and paper-free billing req'd. $10/mo. more w/o Auto Pay. Subject to credit approval.

5 .BYOD: $180 promo credit per phone applied over 36 mos when you add 4 new smartphone lines with your own 4G/5G smartphone on Welcome Unlimited plan. Limited time offer. Promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met. 3-year price guarantee: Applies only to then current base monthly rate; excludes taxes/fees, add’l plan discounts or promotions, and third-party services. Price guarantee void if any of the 4 lines are upgraded, canceled or moved to an ineligible plan. Welcome Unlimited: $30/line for 4 lines, less $5/line discount. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Unlimited 5G Nationwide/4G LTE: In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. All smartphone lines on the account must be on Welcome Unlimited and are eligible only for select device/other promotions. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds.

