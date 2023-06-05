Deals: AirPods Pro 2 Return to Black Friday Price of $199.99 on … – MacRumors

Amazon this weekend has returned with its popular Black Friday price on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, available for $199.99, down from $249.00. As of writing, only Amazon is offering this sale.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The further we get into December, the harder it will be to get AirPods (and all Apple products) in time for Christmas Day delivery. With this in mind, the AirPods Pro 2 today have a December 14-15 delivery date, so if you held off for Black Friday we recommend making your purchases soon.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we’ve been tracking over the past week.

