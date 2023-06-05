Today’s best deals: Google Pixel, Surface Pro 8, Amazon Kindle, and more – Ars Technica

Front page layout

It’s time for another mid-week Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes a new low on Google’s Pixel 6a smartphone. Priced $100 less than its original selling price, the $349 Pixel 6a delivers flagship performance in an already value-stuffed package. Using the same SoC as the Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 6a roared through benchmarks in our testing and offered the same competent photography we’ve come to expect from Pixel phones. The Pixel 7 is set to be announced tomorrow, but that device will likely cost more than double the 6a’s current price, and the 7a is a bit farther off, with the line typically launched in spring.

Elsewhere around the web, we have discounts on our favorite 4K streaming stick, Google’s Chromecast with Google TV ($40 $50 ); one of our top picks for an activity-tracking smartwatch, the Garmin Venu Sq ($149 $200 ); and continued price cuts on last year’s 13-inch MacBook Pro and LG’s C2 4K OLED TV, among many others. You can check out our full curated list of deals below.

