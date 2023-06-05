Xbox Game Pass: Wave Two for January 2023 revealed – GamesHub

Xbox

Image: Rare

Xbox Game Pass boasts a range of strong arrivals in January and February 2023, with the latest games now officially announced via Xbox Wire. Amongst previously-announced inclusions, we also have some major surprises in this month’s offering – including the long-anticipated, much-rumoured launch of GoldenEye 007, and the surprise release of Tango Gameworks’ excellent Hi-Fi Rush (as announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct).

We’ve also got some indie hits arriving on the platform, in the form of Darkest Dungeon and intriguing new arrival Inkulinati (in Game Preview).

Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in January and early February 2023, in addition to the first wave of games already announced.

The following games will leave the platform on 31 January 2023: Donut County, Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master, Telling Lies, and Worms WMD.

Stay tuned for the latest Xbox Game Pass news, including the next wave of games for February 2023.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who’s spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Jun 5, 2023

Jun 5, 2023

Jun 5, 2023

Newly-released statistics have revealed an impressive body count for one of Jedi: Survivor’s main bosses.

Summer Game Fest returns in June 2023, with major game reveals promised for the show.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to be a larger, darker game than its predecessor.

The game is adding a slew of new features revolving around archeology, as well as bamboo, camels, and more.

It could be time to prepare for battle, as Tekken 8 approaches a firm release.

Get free newsletters full of the latest in video game news, reviews and more delivered to your inbox!

We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders as the Traditional Owners of the land on which we produce ArtsHub, Screenhub and GamesHub. We pay our respects to Elders, past, present and Emerging. Sovereignty has never been ceded.

Copyright (C) 2023 ArtsHub, Screenhub & Gameshub. All rights reserved.

source