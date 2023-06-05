Verizon continues to help advance digital equity across Hispanic … – Verizon

No Updates

Through Verizon Small Business Digital Ready, Hispanic-owned small businesses can leverage Spanish language resources as well as apply to receive grant funding

NEW YORK – Through Verizon Small Business Digital Ready, a free online curriculum focused on helping small businesses with digital transformation, Hispanic-owned small businesses will be able to access Spanish language course offerings, coaching from experts, community events and personalized mentorship, as well as apply to receive a $10,000 grant as part of a $250,000 fund to help further support minority small businesses. In partnership with Next Street and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), Verizon Small Business Digital Ready was created with and for small businesses, with a specific focus on helping diverse and under-resourced business owners.

“At the core of our commitment to small business is a focus on historically underrepresented entrepreneurs,” said Rose Stuckey Kirk, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at Verizon. “As the number of our Digital Ready users that identify as Hispanic continues to grow, the tools and resources we’re providing will play a pivotal role in supporting the digital transformation of their businesses and the communities they serve.”

“LISC is committed to the recovery and growth of all small businesses,” said Denise Scott, President of LISC. “The launch of Spanish language content on Verizon Small Business Digital Ready will provide Hispanic entrepreneurs with important skills and resources. It will also connect our partners working with small businesses across the country with a digital tool that better meets the needs of their Spanish-speaking clients.”

To be eligible for the grant, qualified applicants must be a 51 percent Hispanic-owned small business and complete, in any combination, at least two courses, coaching events, or community events between July 1, 2022, and the application deadline of January 13, 2023. All applicants will be notified if they have been selected for grant funding the week of January 30, 2023.

Verizon is also offering new and existing Business Internet customers special discounts. Now through December 9, 2022, qualifying customers can save $30/month for 2 years on select new LTE Business Internet plans and get up to $200 off new self-install 5G Business Internet plans.

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready, part of Verizon’s responsible business plan, Citizen Verizon, has a goal to support 1M small businesses with the resources to thrive in the digital economy by 2030. To learn more about Verizon’s continued efforts to help bridge the digital divide, through Citizen Verizon, visit CitizenVerizon.com.

