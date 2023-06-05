$XRP Price Predictions: Crypto Community Sees Token's Price Drop … – CryptoGlobe

The cryptocurrency community is predicting that the price of the $XRP token will drop by the end of the year, even after it surged over 40% in a month after reports revealed that both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment.

According to CoinMarketCap’s price estimates feature, the cryptocurrency community sees the price of the cryptocurrency drop by 15.5% from its current $0.476 level to around $0.402 by the end of the year.

The figure marks a sharp decline from XRP’s current levels and notably suggests that while the token has been rallying, the community sees it as a short-lived rally that will end up being undone through a sell-off.

The community’s predictions for the end of October are around $0.42, while for the end of November the cryptocurrency community sees XRP trade at $0.38, meaning that they see a significant dip before a recovery to close 2022.

The price of XRP has recently surged, as both the SEC and Ripple have asked for a swift judgment in the regulator’s case against the fintech firm over its sale of XRP tokens. Both are looking for a summary judgment, according to recently filed documents.

The filings suggest neither party wants the legal action to continue to a full trial. The SEC sued Ripple and two of its executives in 2020, alleging they sold unregistered securities when they issued $1.3 billion worth of XRP tokens. Ripple denies XRP is a security.

Not everyone is bullish on the cryptocurrency thanks to the perceived end of the legal battle affecting one of its ecosystem’s largest players. A widely-followed cryptocurrency analyst, DonAlt, has earlier this month revealed he sees the price of XRP pull off a massive price rally if the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple is settled. If Ripple wins, he said, the XRP token is going to “giga moon basically,” and a “lot of people will buy back in.” The analyst expects to sell into that surge.

According to DonAlt, if Bitcoin was “looking solid into $21,000,” then he could hold onto his XRP bet until it hits $1, if not $2 or $3” per token.

Ripple settling the lawsuit could lead to an XRP supply shock, which presumably would lead to a price surge as demand would remain the same, while supply plunged. That’s according to legal expert and XRP supporter Jeremy Hogan, who has been following the case.

Featured Image via Pixabay

The views and opinions expressed by the author, or any people mentioned in this article, are for informational purposes only, and they do not constitute financial, investment, or other advice. Investing in or trading cryptoassets comes with a risk of financial loss.

