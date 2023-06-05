Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G boosts screen resolution for an even … – Android Police

This could be the budget phone to beat in 2023

CES has never been a major stage for launching Android flagships, but these days, it's more dire than ever. A decade ago, this event would see the likes of Motorola or Sony proudly showing off upcoming hardware, but in 2023, we're lucky if a single high-end device even shows up. While Samsung isn't ready to show the world the Galaxy S23 just yet, its mobile division has arrived at CES 2023 to showcase what will undoubtedly become one of the most popular phones of the year.

The Galaxy A14 5G is Samsung's successor to last year's Galaxy A13, but unlike last year's phone, there's no major surprise here, no leap forward in technology that ends up blowing our minds. In fact, in comparing these two devices together, you're likely to struggle to spot differences on the specs sheet alone.

Display

6.5" FHD+ LCD @ 90Hz

SoC

MediaTek Dimensity 700

Storage

64GB + microSD up to 1TB

Rear cameras

50MP f/1.8 main + 2MP f/2.4 macro + 2MP f/2.4 depth

Front camera

13MP f/2.0

Battery

5,000mAh w/ 15W charging

Connectivity

5G, Wi-Fi 5, NFC

Peripherals

USB-C, 3.5mm audio, fingerprint sensor (side)

Size

167.7 x 78 x 9.1mm / 204g

This year, Samsung kept the same Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor, the same 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage, and even the 3.5mm headphone jack — a relief to budget shoppers everywhere. The camera lineup still consists of a 50MP primary sensor paired with 2MP macro and depth lenses, none of which left us particularly impressed on the last go-round. The device is also only sold in black, missing out on some of the fun colors rumored to arrive on the rest of the A-series lineup.

So what's actually new? The display is getting a big upgrade, for starters. Last year, Samsung brought a 90Hz panel to the A13, a faster screen than even what's available on the Pixel 6a. This year, the company is upping the game with a FHD+ 90Hz LCD screen, a massive step forward over the 720p display used on its predecessor.

It's also sporting a refined design, dropping the chintzy rounded plastic body for a flat back sans camera bump. It's reminiscent of leaks for the smallest Galaxy S23, though with a teardrop cutout for the front-facing camera. While it's certainly still a budget phone in appearance — those bezels don't lie — it's a step forward for one of the cheapest phones in the A-series.

Samsung is also shipping the Galaxy A14 with Android 13, which is particularly great news for shoppers. As usual for the company, this phone includes four years of security updates, along with two OS upgrades. Even at this relatively low price, users will get to see Android 15, and can safely use their phone until 2027.

And truly, the price is fantastic. While we've seen gadget prices continue to rise over the last couple of years, Samsung is selling the Galaxy A14 5G for just $200 — that's $50 less than its predecessor. It'll be available from Samsung's website starting on January 12th. If you're shopping for a budget smartphone that still meets the usual requirements, this phone is kicking off 2023 on the right foot.

Samsung knocked it out of the park with last year’s Galaxy A13, but its successor is even more impressive. Keeping many of the specs the same, the Galaxy A14 boosts the resolution to full HD while knocking $50 off the price. It’s an early entry in the budget market for 2023.

Will is the Phones Editor at Android Police, which means he usually has a dozen different smartphones on his desk at any given time. He covers everything from leaks of your next phone to the components that’ll power it. He’s got plenty of opinions about the current state of Android phones — thoughts you’ll read in his reviews, editorials, and more. You’ll also find him writing up our buyer’s guides, where he hopes to help shoppers make the right choice in their next phone. Will appears on the Android Police podcast, where he occasionally taunts his co-hosts with bad opinions about smartwatches and charging cables, and writes AP’s weekend polls. In his spare time, he produces podcasts, rewatches the same 37 films, and pretends not to have a never-ending backlog of video games. He lives in Buffalo, NY and is willing to give you chicken wing recommendations at any time. Just ask.

source