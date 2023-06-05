Tesla Brings Back the Model 3 Long Range – CleanTechnica

Hi, what are you looking for?

By

Published

Tesla’s Model 3 is its most popular sedan, and now the automaker has added a highly coveted variant of the electric vehicle back to its online order configurator. The variant, the Model 3 Long Range, is now available again, after being discontinued last August due to high demand.

Last week, Tesla reintroduced the Model 3 Long Range variant, which is a mid-range option between the base and Performance trim levels, Business Insider reports. The popular Model 3 trim sells for $47,240 before the destination fee, and the reintroduction of the vehicle follows suit with CEO Elon Musk’s statements when the vehicle was discontinued last year. “Waitlist is too long,” Musk wrote on Twitter in August, responding to another user’s question about the Model 3 Long Range no longer being available. “Will enable again as we ramp production.”

Tesla says its long-range Model 3 has a range of 325 miles per charge, with a top speed of 145 mph and a 0–60 mph acceleration of 4.2 seconds. Currently, Tesla estimates that deliveries of the trim will begin in June. The vehicle qualifies for the reduced $3,750 federal EV tax credit, like the Model 3 Standard Range. The only Model 3 that qualifies for the full $7,500 US tax credit is the most expensive trim, the Model 3 Performance.

By comparison, Tesla’s base Model 3 is $7,000 less than the Long Range, while the Performance trim is $6,000 more than the mid-range option. The Model 3 Performance also includes all-wheel drive and increased horsepower, as well as better wheel and brake options.

While Tesla doesn’t detail its US quarterly numbers apart from global delivery numbers, Cox Automotive estimates that the automaker delivered roughly 54,954 Model 3 units in the US between January and March, representing about 21 percent of all US EV sales in the quarter. Tesla is forecasting roughly 1.8 million and 2 million vehicles produced globally this year, after reporting about 1.4 million produced in 2022.

Tesla produces vehicles at its US factories in Fremont, California, and Austin, Texas, along with production facilities overseas in Shanghai, China, and Grünheide, Germany. Additionally, Tesla announced plans this year to build a new factory in the Mexican state of Nuevo León, where the automaker will produce its next-generation EV platform.

The news also comes after reports said that Tesla is working on a simplified “Highland” Model 3, with many spotting apparent camouflaged versions of the EV thought to be prototypes. The design is expected to include both internal and external changes, as well as changes to cameras and the inclusion of supercomputer HW4.

Originally posted on EVANNEX, by Peter McGuthrie.

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Although electric vehicles have taken huge steps toward mainstream adoption over the past few years, at least one major barrier remains. As Tesla and…

May saw France’s plugins take over 24% market share, up from 20.9% year on year, with new Stellantis BEVs arriving. Full electrics grew from…

Tesla stands to qualify for $1.8 billion in the federal production credits that are part of the Inflation Reduction Act this year.

When I saw the news that all Tesla Model 3 vehicles now qualify for the the full $7,500 federal tax credit, I knew it…

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.

source