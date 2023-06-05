Xbox Series X System Update Adds Two New Features Today – DualShockers

You can now benefit from noise suppression in party chat.

Xbox Series X and S will receive a new system software update today that adds a new party chat feature as well as a new option to the shared captures from friends.

Today is a big day for current generation console owners as both Sony and Microsoft have rolled out new software updates for their new consoles. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will receive a new noise suppression system in the party chat that will allow players to get rid of any background noise such as breathing sound, controller click noise, and even light background music.

Once you install the new update, you will find the option to turn on/off the noise suppression in the options drop-down menu through the party & chats tab.

In addition to noise suppression, today’s update also adds a new option to shared captures from friends that will allow you to jump right into a game that you are watching. So, if your friends have shared some screenshots or clips from a game that you own, and you feel like you really want to play the game right now, you can hit the new play option to jump right into the game.

These new features have already passed insider testing and will be available for Xbox Series X|S owners today through a new patch. If you face any issues after updating your console or when using the new features, Microsoft has stated that you can contact the Xbox support team for assistance.

With the recent system software update, Microsoft brought Discord voice chat integration to Xbox Series X|S, which will be improved further by the addition of noise suppression.

