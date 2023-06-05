NBA announces 78 players expected to attend Microsoft Surface … – NBA.com

The combine is scheduled for May 15-21 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

Official release

NEW YORK – The NBA announced today that 78 players are expected to attend the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2023, scheduled for May 15-21 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

The Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2023 is an important step in the draft process for NBA prospects, leading up to NBA Draft 2023 presented by State Farm on June 22.

Players will have interviews with NBA teams and participate in five-on-five games as well as shooting and strength and agility drills from May 15-21. Coverage of the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2023 begins Wednesday, May 17 on ESPN2 from 2-6 p.m. ET, and continues Thursday, May 18 from 4-8 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with host John Schiffren, analysts Cory Alexander and Bobby Marks, and Andraya Carter providing in-depth analysis and interviews with participants and NBA team personnel. The NBA Draft Combine will also be available on the ESPN App.

Strength and agility drills and shooting drills will be broadcast live on the NBA App on Monday, May 15 from 3-5 p.m. ET, with host John Fanta showcasing the event’s top prospects.

» Watch live with NBA App: NBA Draft Combine (Mon., May 15: 3-5 p.m. ET)

Additionally, a select number of standout players from the 2023 NBA G League Elite Camp, which takes place May 13-14 at Wintrust Arena, will be invited to participate in the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2023.

Below is a list of expected attendees for the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2023.

MICROSOFT SURFACE NBA DRAFT COMBINE 2023 ATTENDEES

