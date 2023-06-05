Cryptocurrency News: Bitcoin Slides; Elon Musk's Dogecoin Puppy … – Investor's Business Daily

BREAKING NEWS: Apple Unveils $3,499 Headset, New MacBook Air And Mac Pro
Cryptocurrency News: Bitcoin faded back below $27,000 early Monday after holding above the level over the weekend. Ethereum retreated as cryptocurrency prices flashed red. Meanwhile, a group of Dogecoin investors amended their $258 billion lawsuit against Elon Musk, accusing the Tesla (TSLA) CEO of market manipulation and insider trading.
Elsewhere, JPMorgan (JPM) partnered with six Indian banks to settle interbank dollar transactions on its blockchain trading platform Onyx, Bloomberg reported Monday.
Cryptocurrency outlook picks up amid bank crisis. The markets lifting bitcoin might surprise you.
Bitcoin dipped below $26,750 early Monday after holding its $27,000 level over the weekend and briefly reclaiming $28,000 last Tuesday. Bitcoin traded between $26,000 and $27,500 for the past several weeks as it slumped over the month from its April 14 peak of $31,019 – its highest level since last June. BTC has lost more ground from its $30,000 level since May 5 after a transaction backlog caused the price to dive on May 8. The world’s largest cryptocurrency bolted roughly 62% so far this year.
Ethereum fell below $1,870 Monday morning from its Sunday high of $1,912. Ethereum peaked at $2,139 on April 16 – its highest level since last May and shot above $2,000 for the first time in nearly a year on April 13 following its Shanghai upgrade to a proof-of-stake network. The No. 2 crypto soared nearly 56% year-to-date.
Digital asset investments are extremely volatile. While cryptocurrency’s fundamentals and technical indicators may differ, investors should focus on the same key objectives. First, stay protected by learning when it’s time to sell, cut losses or capture profits. Second, prepare to profit if the cryptocurrency starts to rebound.
Despite their original promise, cryptocurrencies haven’t acted as hedges against inflation. Instead, they’ve trended with the broader indexes. Read The Big Picture and Market Pulse to track daily market trends.
View IBD’s Best Cryptocurrencies And Crypto Stocks To Buy And Watch page to help navigate the world of digital asset investments.
Want a deeper dive into crypto? Check out the What Is Cryptocurrency? explainer page.
Coinbase CEO Floats Leaving The U.S. If Regulatory Clarity On Crypto Doesn’t Improve
Republicans Pummel SEC’s Gary Gensler Over Crypto Crackdown
Taylor Swift May Have Known FTX Was In Trouble. Why Elon Musk Is ‘Not Surprised’
Bitcoin Falls On Worries About Interest Rates. Signs Still Flash Gains Ahead
9:08 AM ET The SEC sued Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, for a host of securities violations. Bitcoin, cryptocurrency prices dive.
