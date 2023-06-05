Black Friday 2022 deal: Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for its lowest price ever – CBS News

Watch CBS News
Now’s the perfect time to buy a new Apple Watch Series 8: The bestselling Apple smartwatch is on sale now at Amazon and Walmart ahead of Black Friday. You’ll save $50 on the 41mm and 45mm sizes, making this the best deal we’ve ever seen on the Apple Watch 8.
Top products in this article:
Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm, $379 (regularly $429)
And that’s not all — we found plenty more great Black Friday deals at Amazon and Walmart. Read on to get the best prices this holiday.
The Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor, and a new body temperature sensor. The temperature sensor is presented as a women’s health tool to more accurately track ovulation times and other changes in a woman’s monthly cycle. (In light of increased concern regarding data privacy around cycle tracking information, Apple assured consumers that their data is secure and encrypted.)
The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors. It’s on sale at Amazon and Walmart now.
Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm, $379 (regularly $429)
Shop Walmart to discover Black Friday discounts on Samsung, Ninja, Bissell and more.
Whether you’re streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 14-inch HP Touch Chromebook is an excellent choice. This lightweight 2-1 device features a 14-inch HD touchscreen display. The touchscreen can be used on its own as a tablet, but the device also operates as a Chromebook with a keyboard. It features duel speakers for audio and is compatible with Google voice assistant.
14″ HP Touch Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage), $179 (reduced from $299)
The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.
Now on sale at Walmart for $139, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $139 (reduced from $199)
This Ninja kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja’s total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.
The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade, and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to two pounds of dough in 30 seconds.
Ninja Supra kitchen system, $99 (regularly $149)
This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.
This slim robot vacuum’s powerful 200 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.
Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $119 (regularly $300)
Looking for a more traditional Bissell upright vacuum, one that’s ideal for trapping pet dander and other allergens? Walmart is currently offering a great deal on this multi-surface wet dry vac. The Bissell CrossWave Pet features a tangle-free pet brush roll and a pet hair strainer that keeps all that shed fur from clogging up your machine.
Bissell CrossWave Pet wet dry vacuum, $199 (reduced from $299)
The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we’ve seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.
Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $69 (reduced from $149)
This budget-friendly HP color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.
HP DeskJet 2723e wireless all-in-one color printer, $49 (reduced from $69)
This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.
Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80
This digital air fryer has 19 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen and a preheat option. It’s large enough to prepare a full 12-inch pizza or toast up to six slices of bread at a time. The best part is that it’s currently only $50.
Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors, $50 (reduced from $99)
Your PAW Patrol fan will love this toy truck that features a rising control pod with an extendable logging crane and a locking claw mechanism.
It’s currently 50% off during Walmart’s Deals for Days event.
PAW Patrol Al’s deluxe big truck toy, $20 (regularly $40)
Does your little wonder what the Rainbow High dolls would have looked like in junior high?
This play set includes the middle school-versions of Ruby Anderson, Sunny Madison, Jade Hunter, Skyler Bradshaw and Violet Willow. It’s $40 off at Walmart right now.
Rainbow High Exclusive with 5 Jr. High fashion doll favorites, $49 (regularly $90)
Save now on Apple products, Keurig coffee makers and more.
Not an Amazon Prime member? You’re missing out on free same-day, one-day and two-day delivery on millions of on-sale items with Amazon Prime.
Amazon Prime membership (1 year), $139
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone’s camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (reduced from $249)
This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.
The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you’ve brewed your cup.
Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $70 (regularly $100)
The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot’s P.O.O.P., or “Pet Owner Official Promise,” guarantee. Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.
The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot’s most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don’t get tangled with pet hair.
When it’s done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.
iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $639 (reduced from $800)
The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)
iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $410 (reduced from $600)
Start or expand your smart home security setup with a two-pack of Blink Mini cameras. They’re on sale at Amazon for less than half price when you buy a bundle of two. (You’ll get an even better price per camera if you buy three.)
The Blink Mini smart home security camera features 1080p video recording (cloud-based saving optional), motion detection and two-way audio. Blink Mini works with Alexa, so you can monitor your cameras from your Amazon Echo Show ($85) via voice command.
Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack), $65
The Blink Outdoor is a water-resistant security camera designed to monitor the outside of your home. It features two-way audio, motion detection and a live video stream. It is battery-operated and has a two-year battery life.
Like the Blink Indoor camera, the outdoor offering also comes in a variety of multi-packs and bundles.
Blink Outdoor camera kit (1 pc.), $100
Blink Outdoor camera kit (3 pc.), $250
The Cosori Dual Blaze air fryer connects to your phone, so you can scan the barcode of your favorite frozen foods to get the ideal temperature and time settings. This smart air fryer can also be operated by voice command.
The kitchen gadget uses dual heating elements and Cosori’s 360 ThermoIQ technology to make real-time temperature adjustments during cooking, so you’ll get evenly cooked and crisped food, without having to shake or flip whatever’s in your basket. The non-stick basket is dishwasher safe.
Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart), $180
If you’ve never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well — you’re missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.
Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $99 (reduced from $149)
This Ring Alarm set brings together three components: Amazon’s video-capturing Echo Show 5, the Ring Indoor Cam and an eight-piece Ring Alarm system featuring a Ring Alarm keypad, a base station, a motion detector, a range extender and four contact sensors. The bundle is rated 4.7 stars (out of five) by Amazon users.
As with other Ring DIY home-security systems, other (sold-separately) pieces can be added as your needs change or grow. And, yup, because of the Amazon-Ring connection, the Ring Alarm system works with Alexa (as do the Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, natch).
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, $290 (reduced from $385)
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22’s 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $945 (reduced from $1,200)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,189 (reduced from $1,400)
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. It also includes aesthetic improvements such as a slimmer design and a new Bespoke edition.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras — a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4’s Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $878 (reduced from $1,100)
The Ring video doorbell bundle features a 1080p HD outdoor camera with enhanced features that let you see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet or PC.
Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.
Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5, $70 (reduced from $185)
This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching. It is also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.
65″ LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,300)
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $299 (reduced from $329)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple’s protection plan, Apple Care+.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $368 (reduced from $398)
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60 percent faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Available in five colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $559 (reduced from $599)
The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple’s external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $460 (reduced from $499)
Amazon has a wider range of inventory — and a good deal — on the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage. Choose from four colors.
Apple iPad Mini 6 with celluar connectivity (64 GB), $599 (reduced from $649)
If you’re already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you’re not particularly tech-savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL model with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money.
65″ TCL QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $950 (reduced from $1,500)
Build a moveable Baby Groot from Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” with this 476-piece Lego set. It also comes with a pretend cassette tape and display nameplate.
Lego Marvel: I am Groot, $44 (reduced from $55)
The Exploding Kittens card game plays a bit like Russian roulette. Each player draws from a deck of cards, one by one. There are enough “exploding kitten” cards in the mix to end everyone but the winner’s game. But there are far more safe cards in the deck — cards that can be played at the right time to avoid cat-aided doom.
Up to 10 people can play at once. Amazon reviewers rate the game 4.7 stars.
Exploding Kittens Party Pack card game, $25 (reduced from $30)
Take advantage of the following deals on National Tree Company artificial wreaths, centerpieces and Christmas trees. All are rated 4 stars or higher, and all are discounted at Amazon now ahead of Black Friday.
Amazon’s in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote, and supports Dolby Atmos Audio.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)
The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV is a mid-size television that’s the ideal size for many living rooms. The device comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote; use it to find favorite apps, movies and shows, check the weather and more.
55″ Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, $300 (reduced from $520)
While there’s still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our Black Friday deals articles.
