New Huawei P60 Pro leaked specs suggest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Yordan 23 January 2023

Huawei HarmonyOS

The Huawei P60 series is said to arrive in March, and earlier this month, we learned the first specs sheet of the Pro smartphone. Today, another leakster from China piled on, and according to them, the Huawei P60 Pro will come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, once again limited to LTE.

He corroborated the 6.6” OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1440p resolution, and the 100W wired/50W wireless charging rates of the previous rumor. Additionally we got to learn the battery capacity will be 5,000 mAh.

The main 50MP camera will have a Sony IMX888 sensor, while the ultrawide 50MP unit will come with Sony IMX858. The 64MP telephoto shooter will have an OmniVision OV64B imager – none of this is new information from the rumor mill, but it is good to have some confrimation.

Other specs include an IP68 rating and HarmonyOS 3.0, but the big question is when the phone is launching globally and how much it will cost.

Source (in Chinese)

