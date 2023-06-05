Hulu February 2023 Schedule: New TV & Movie Release Dates – ComingSoon.net

By Tudor Leonte

The third and final season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga is hitting Hulu in February 2023.

Starting on February 15, streaming service subscribers can watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3. Inspired by the books The Wu-Tang Manual and its sequel Tao of Wu, both written by the group’s frontman RZA, the series takes place at the height of the crack epidemic in ’90s-era New York, where it follows the titular hip hop icons’ formation from a group of young Black men who grow out of a life of crime and into one of the most successful musical groups in American history, having sold 40 million albums worldwide and releasing five gold and platinum albums.

The series stars Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Ashton Sanders (Moonlight), Siddiq Saunderson (Messiah), Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs (Ballers), Zolee Griggs, Dave East, TJ Atoms, Johnell Young, Erika Alexander (Get Out) and Marcus Callender (Power).

RZA and Alex Tse (Superfly) created, wrote, and executive produced the series. Method Man and Brian Grazer are producers.

When I’m not feasting my eyes on the Lord of the Rings trilogy, I’m probably watching some MMA fights. Dreaming of the United States. Sic Parvis Magna.

