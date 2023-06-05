How to Cancel Your Apple TV+ Subscription – Online Tech Tips

When it’s time to call it quits



Although Apple TV+ manages to stand out because of its focus on delivering original content, that also translates to a much smaller streaming library than competing services. It’s easy to go on a binging spree and end up with nothing engaging to watch.

If you’re ready to call it quits on your Apple TV+ subscription or free trial, you can do that easily on any device that lets you manage your Apple ID subscriptions.

Despite canceling Apple TV+, you can continue to use the service until the end of the current subscription period. For example, if you’re halfway through a monthly subscription or trial, you still have a couple of weeks to stream TV shows and movies to your devices.

Note: If you subscribe to Apple One, the only way to cancel Apple TV Plus is to cancel your Apple One subscription. Don’t worry—you get to pick the Apple services—iCloud+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, etc.—you want to keep.

You can cancel an Apple TV+ subscription on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch through the Settings and Apple TV apps. You can also do that via the App Store.

If you watch Apple TV+ on a Mac, you can cancel your subscription via the System Settings console, the Apple TV app, or the Mac’s App Store.

If you own an Apple TV, here’s what you must do to cancel your Apple TV+ subscription via the streaming device.

Although you can’t watch Apple TV+ on an Apple Watch, you can use your watchOS device to cancel an Apple TV+ subscription. You’ve got a couple of ways to do that—through the watchOS Settings or App Store.

To cancel an Apple TV subscription on a video game console (e.g., PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X) or a third-party streaming device like the Amazon Fire TV, you must:

The Apple TV web app, which allows you to stream content on non-Apple devices like Windows and Android, also allows you to manage your subscription. Here’s what you must do to cancel it.

If you stream Apple TV+ to your PC, you can cancel the subscription through the Apple TV web app on a web browser. Or, you can use iTunes if you have the program set up.

You’ve canceled your Apple TV Plus subscription, but remember to stream whatever you want until the end of the current billing cycle or trial period. Also, check out other streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, or Disney Plus in the meantime.

If your Apple TV+ cancellation was too close to the end of the subscription window, you might still get billed. Contact Apple Support for a refund if that happens.

