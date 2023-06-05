Rivian R1S Driving Range Explained – Screen Rant

The Rivian R1S is the automaker’s second production EV after the R1T pickup. Here’s how much range drivers can expect from the all-terrain SUV.

The seven-seater Rivian R1S is the second EV to be produced by the automaker and while the design is one of the SUV’s main selling points, how much range should drivers expect? Rivian is an ambitious startup that has taken the automotive industry by storm, releasing two incredibly competent vehicles that have garnered plenty of orders. Not only has the California-based automaker released two vehicles, but plans for an exclusive changing network in the U.S. and Canada are also underway. Usually, consumers are skeptical about purchasing cars from an unknown name, but Rivian’s electric vehicles aren’t easy to ignore.

Like the R1T pickup truck which handles both off-road and on-road driving, the R1S sports a suite of features that make the SUV competent in adventure, comfort, and safety. Since Rivian has made all-terrain vehicles, it’s no surprise that the R1S maintains the same ruggedness that defined the R1T pickup. With the R1S’ introduction to the EV market, Rivian hopes to give Tesla plenty to worry about. While the three-row R1S is a direct competitor to the Tesla Model Y, Rivian’s EV also rivals some notable electric SUVs like the BMW iX, the Genesis GV60, Audu e-tron, and the Cadillac Lyriq.

As more consumers turn to EVs, concerns about their durability arise. While the lack of a broad charger network plays a critical role in discouraging people from buying EVs, driving range is also a factor to consider when shopping for an EV. Before purchasing a particular EV, the prospective buyer will want to know how far the sedan, truck, or SUV can travel on a single charge. While EVs like the Mazda MX-30 offer a disappointing driving range, the R1S does much better and can drive between 260 to 320+ miles. The exact range that drivers get will depend on the battery pack and electric motor that they opt for. Interestingly, using any of the chargers in Rivian’s Adventure Network will provide drivers with around 140 miles of range within 20 minutes. Usually, intending buyers could choose from three trims, but that’s changed, with the Launch Edition taken down from the R1S product page because it crossed the reservation limit. Currently, the Rivian website lists only the Adventure and Explore trims, which retail for $78,000 and $72,500, respectively.

Aside from sharing a design platform with the R1T pickup, the R1S’s battery pack, powertrain, and other features are highly reminiscent of the R1T. The R1S comes with an AWD configuration, a 0-60 mph record of three seconds, and a maximum power output of 835 horsepower. The SUV can be operated using one of eight different driving modes namely: All Purpose, Sport, Off-Road Auto, Off-Road Rock Crawl, Off-Road Rally, Off-Road Drift, Conserve, and Tow Mode. All modes are designed to optimize the driving experience, with users able to set a preferred ride height, suspension stiffness, and more.

The Rivian R1S is an all-terrain electric SUV that features a suite of infotainment features starting with LTE and Wi-Fi functionalities. The SUV also comes with up to eight USB ports, three 12V outlets, and two 120v outlets. The voice assistant, Amazon Alexa, is also standard. Drivers also enjoy automatic software updates using the OTA function that ensures they have access to the latest features. The Rivian Elevation Audio system includes several speakers positioned throughout the vehicle, and a detachable Bluetooth speaker that Rivian R1S users can take with them.

