Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i review: The Surface Go 4 Microsoft should … – XDA Developers

Why get a Surface Go tablet when Lenovo makes one that’s just as affordable and, in many ways, improves upon Microsoft’s formula?

The Surface Pro 9 might be the best Windows 11-powered 2-in-1 you can buy, but it is also one of the most expensive. There is the Surface Go lineup, with the last addition being the Surface Go 3, but it was released in 2021 and is now starting to show its age.

Thankfully, you don't need to go to Microsoft to get a cheap Windows tablet. Many OEMs like Lenovo have mimicked Microsoft's near-perfect Surface Go design but with appealing improvements. The new Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i, for example, has an included keyboard that also works detached from the device via Bluetooth and 12th-generation Intel CPUs under the hood. This new Lenovo 2-in-1 tablet takes down Microsoft's very own Surface Go 3 spot at the top of the affordable mid-range Windows tablet throne. It's basically everything the incoming successor, the Surface Go 4, should be.

After using it for a month, the IdeaPad Duet 5i has everything it takes to be a budget-friendly tablet for a student, child, or anyone who is dipping their feet into the Windows tablet market for the first time. It might be even better than buying a regular Lenovo laptop. Only small issues like the lack of an included pen and the lack of LTE might hold it back.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i is a solid mid-range Windows 2-in-1 tablet. It has the 12th generation Intel Core i3 CPU, and a detachable keyboard that also works with Bluetooth, making it a great Surface Go alternative.

Comes in flashy Stone Blue color

Does not include a pen

High-resolution 16:10 aspect ratio screen

Keyboard backlight is optional (not standard)

Comes with detachable keyboard that works via Bluetooth

Not enough ports

Intel Core i3 chip performs well

Not for gaming or content creation

Usually, we tell readers to head straight to the manufacturer's website, but the IdeaPad Duet 5i isn't available on Lenovo's website right now. You can get the model that I reviewed from Best Buy. It sells for $789.99. I couldn't find the tablet on Lenovo's U.S. website. Lenovo mentioned an Intel Core i7-1255U CPU with 16GB of RAM model in its reviewer's guide, but we couldn't find that option at any retailer.

There's nothing too outstanding about the design of the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i. It is a classic Windows tablet that mimics the overall design of the Surface Go, right down to the integrated kickstand on the rear and the premium-feeling magnesium aluminum finish. The only special elements are the color of the device, the bigger screen, and the port selection.

It is able to separate itself more from the Surface lineup with a cool Stone Blue finish. It definitely stands out among the silver and black laptops or tablets I usually see, and reminds me of the new colorful iPad options that Apple recently introduced.

The kickstand on this Lenovo tablet is great, too. It helped me adjust the screen and use the IdeaPad Duet 5i as more of a laptop than a tablet with a folio case and kickstand on it. The hinge is strong and holds the tablet down securely, even when I have it on my lap. And when used at my desk, I was able to drop the screen down to a super low angle while keeping my important windows open on a primary monitor.

The kickstand helped me use the IdeaPad Duet 5i more like a laptop than just a tablet with a folio case on it.

This isn't a design fault, but I wish that a stylus was included with the device. It would have made things like annotating web pages and drawing easier. Considering the Surface Go 3 has a Surface Pen as an option, and the IdeaPad Duet 5i doesn't come with the Active Pen 3 in the U.S., this feels like an odd omission.

Moving to dimensions, even with a larger screen compared to something like the Surface Go 3, this tablet manages to remain compact. It measures 11.35 x 7.49 x 0.37 inches, versus the Surface Go 3's 9.65 x 6.9 x 0.33 inches. It's slightly longer and taller but thinner.

I traveled with the device to a friend's house for a hangout and threw it in with some of my other stuff in a bag easily. The under 1.85-pound weight makes it manageable as a tablet, even when I held it in my hands as an e-reader for the train ride over.

Lastly, there are ports. This is a decently connected 2-in-1 with dual USB-C 3.1 ports and a headphone jack. I had to use a dongle to connect to USB drives and the tools I use to test the system. I wish this system had a microSD card slot, too, so I could expand storage. I also wish it had LTE, so it can be used on the go.

The highlight feature of the IdeaPad Duet 5i is definitely the keyboard. Microsoft's Type Covers are great, offering excellent key travel and typing experience for turning a tablet into a laptop, but the keyboard included with the IdeaPad Duet 5i is a lot better for one reason: It works via Bluetooth.

That might seem like a small thing, but it'll be important for many users. I don't always use my tablet as a standalone laptop; sometimes I'll dock it to my monitor and turn it into a desktop PC. There's no need to use an extra keyboard or mouse. I just detached the IdeaPad Duet 5i keyboard, triggered the switch on the side, turned on Bluetooth on Windows, and things instantly connected. I went from typing on my lap to typing at my desk with my Lenovo tablet housed next to my monitor right away, without needing to connect a dedicated mouse and keyboard.

That's just the features. The keyboard just feels great to use, too. It has a fabric finish on the outside that feels luxurious, and the inside is solid-feeling like a laptop keyboard deck, unlike a Type Cover, which is made of fabric. I've found keyboards on similar tablets like the Surface Go 2 to be cramped, but the IdeaPad Duet 5i's keyboard isn't like that at all. Keys are evenly spaced, and the curved keycaps are inviting to tap. It sucks that not all models come with LED backlight keys (Lenovo says it is optional) and the keycaps feel a little shallow when pressed. In general, the keyboard will get the job done.

As you can see from the photos, the keyboard doesn't attach to the bottom bezel of the screen. It hangs down on the desk or on your lap. This is so that you can fold it back to hold the IdeaPad Duet 5i as a tablet.

One of the problems with the Surface Go 3 is that the 10.5-inch screen is way too small. It's also something you might come across on other cheaper Windows tablets, too. It's not really possible you want to get work done and stack windows side by side. But the IdeaPad Duet 5i has a bigger 12.4-inch display, which makes it great to use for work with the keyboard.

The 16:10 aspect ratio and 2560 x 1600 resolution display really shines, even if it has thick uniform bezels along the sides. I stacked two Edge windows side by side and punched out this review, all on a 12.4-inch screen! The tall aspect ratio helps with that, as well as the 125% display scaling I set.

This is also a great tablet outside of work. My favorite cartoon, The Loud House looked great on this Lenovo tablet. Lincoln Loud's orange shirt contrasted nicely with his blue pants, and the colorful animated world he lives in truly lit up this display. This is all thanks to the 500 nits of brightness and the Dolby Vision HDR certification.

You can see why I say that when you look at the results I got with my colorimeter. The results came up at 87% AdobeRGB, 99% sRGB, 82% NTSC, and 89% P3. These are all above average and better in the NTSC, AdobeRGB, and P3, but slightly lower than the sRGB against the Surface Go 3. Even the contrast is great, as the display hits the sweet spot of the 1200:1 ratio. That's good, considering this is a glossy screen.

And the webcam atop the display? It's just as premium since it supports Windows Hello. A 5MP webcam means that I looked my best on all my web calls. Even the webcam on my everyday PC, the Surface Laptop Studio, isn't as good as this one.

The CPU in our IdeaPad Duet 5i review unit is the Intel Core i3-1215U. It has two performance cores and four efficiency cores and runs at 15 watts. While this isn't a powerful CPU for gaming or photo editing, you shouldn't underestimate it. This CPU and the 8GB of RAM help make the IdeaPad Duet 5i great for productivity tasks, but it'll suffer with anything beyond that.

It's still better than what you get on other Windows tablets, like the Surface Go 3. That one has an older dual-core 10th-generation CPU and isn't nearly as fast and efficient as the one in this Lenovo. Lenovo basically did Microsoft's job here and released a 2-in-1 with specs that should be the Surface Go 4.

I know that the IdeaPad Duet 5i is a fast system because it managed to handle my CPU-heavy work in Microsoft Edge without freezing up. I'm talking about a mix of 13-20 different tabs. I also had other apps running in the background, like Spotify and Slack, and experienced zero lag.

The Core i3 CPU holds up well in our tests for productivity, scoring close to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 system when it comes to Geekbench as well as PCMark 10 testing.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i (Intel Core i3-1215U)

Surface Go 3 (Core i3-10100Y)

Surface Pro 8 (Core i7-1185G7)

PCMark 10

4,369

2,631

4,988

3DMark: Time Spy

1,110

392

1,852

Geekbench (Single/Multi)

1,536/4,049

926 / 1,786

1,431/5,505

Cinebench R23 (Single/Multi)

1,283/2,876

620 / 1,220

1,438.5,423

Crossmark (Overall/Productivity/Creativity/Responsiveness)

1,234/1,235/1,310,1,030

Test not run

Test not run

The only area where the IdeaPad Duet 5i lags behind is in heavy-duty performance tasks. I tried to edit photos in Photoshop on the system, and it was too slow to load and export images, so I gave up. I also installed Fortnite and tried to get in a few matches, but had to lower the settings to the bare minimum to get playable frames. This isn't a system for gaming or photo editing, at least how it was configured with the Core i3 CPU.

Even though I can't find it, Lenovo says that there's an Intel Core i7-1255U option available. That CPU's extra performance and efficient cores, and the added Iris Xe graphics, would sure help with performance.

Finally, the battery life is decent on this system. With web browsing and day-to-day work with the screen at 50% brightness, I got to around 6 hours and 53 minutes of runtime before it completely shut down. That's below the 7 hours we look for, but still great considering the power-hungry touch screen and 15-watt CPU.

You should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i if:

You shouldn't buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i if:

It is really hard not to suggest buying the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i if you're looking for a cheaper Windows tablet. Sure, you can buy the Surface Go 3 and add a Type Cover keyboard for $729, but the IdeaPad Duet 5i for $789 has newer CPUs and gives you more ways to use it thanks to the Bluetooth keyboard. This is a great Windows tablet for anyone who doesn't want to spend more than $900 on a Windows PC.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i is a solid mid-range Windows 2-in-1 tablet. It has the 12th generation Intel Core i3 CPU, and a detachable keyboard that also works with Bluetooth, making it a great Surface Go alternative.

