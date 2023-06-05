Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review – CHOICE

Microsoft’s Surface laptops improve incrementally on each new release, and key features this time round are faster, 12th-generation Intel processors and the addition of high-speed USB-C Thunderbolt 4. The Surface Laptop 5 comes in 15-inch or 13.5-inch screen sizes. The main improvements with this generation are the speed bump of a faster processor, faster storage and support for Thunderbolt 4 connections. For those who want a very high speed external connection, the addition of Thunderbolt 4 might make it worth upgrading to this model.

Price: From $1699

Contact: microsoft.com.au

Our entry-level test model has a 12th-gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM (memory), and 256GB (gigabytes) of solid-state drive (SSD) storage (which leaves you with usable space of 198GB). There’s no AMD Ryzen variant as offered previously. Wireless connectivity is via Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6.

This 13.5-inch glossy screen has a resolution of 2256 x 1504 pixels.

Screen sizes and resolutions remain the same as the previous model, and the 13.5-inch model we tested has very good overall quality, with excellent colours, brightness and contrast.

This 13.5-inch glossy screen has a resolution of 2256 x 1504 pixels, giving a pixel resolution of 201ppi (pixels per inch) and a squarish 3:2 aspect ratio, which is great for documents and web browsing. The 720p HD front-facing camera supports Windows Hello for login.

Performance for everyday work is quick enough thanks to the Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, and storage speed is an improvement over the previous model we looked at (notwithstanding the differences in spec).

Battery life was almost six hours in our heavy-duty test, so all-day battery life in normal use should be no problem. Microsoft actually claims up to 18 hours of battery life for “typical device usage”.

Charging the battery back up to 80% was quick, at just over an hour, but to get to 100% took almost double that time (this is typical of modern batteries – it’s that last 20% that takes the longest).

We tested the entry-level 13.5-inch model with the Platinum Alcantara finish. Three other metal finishes are available: Black, Sage, and Sandstone.

There are no outward physical changes in the design between the previous generation and this one, except that you get a couple more colour options. The Alcantara finish on our model’s palm rest gives it a luxurious feel. The body has the same sleek look and feel and weighs just 1.3kg, so it’s easy enough to carry around everywhere.

Microsoft has refined a winning formula with this slim and stylish laptop.

The Surface Laptop 5 is still a minimalist design, with only one USB-A and one USB-C port for external devices, but the USB-C port is now Thunderbolt 4, which makes it convenient to plug in a hub when using it at a desk. You also get a headphone jack and magnetic-attach Surface Connect for the power adapter.

The upgrade of the USB-C port to Thunderbolt 4 is a welcome addition. It allows you to hook up a Thunderbolt hub to add very quick access to external storage, a second monitor, and other peripherals. You may want a hub that includes HDMI and an SD card slot, which are both absent from the laptop itself.

We tried out the Alcantara version, which gives a soft and luxurious feel to what is already a very good keyboard.

The relatively light weight and slim profile of this laptop makes it comfortable and convenient to use and transport.

Microsoft has put effort into making a very comfortable backlit keyboard and they succeeded. The touchpad is large (115 x 76mm) and works well. This makes it suitable for long sessions of work without discomfort.

The company has refined a winning formula with this fairly minimalist but capable laptop. There’s a faster 12th-gen Intel processor, faster storage and support for Thunderbolt 4. This adds much-needed versatility, especially if you plug in a Thunderbolt hub. For those who want a very high speed external connection, that might make all the difference.

