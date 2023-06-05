The 7 Best New Movies on Prime Video in January 2023 – TheWrap

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel’s destination wedding turns catastrophic in ”Shotgun Wedding“

Although the holidays have come and gone, a new slate of movies on Prime Video gives us the perfect excuse to continue our movie marathon into January.

Whether you’re in the mood for wild adventure — from a perilous journey to protect a sacred religious relic from Nazi forces to finally letting loose on the eve of your high school graduation — a heartfelt romance, or something to take you back to spooky season, we have your streaming plans covered.

Read on for the best new movies on Amazon Prime Video this January.

Hailing from “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins and based on the transformative 1974 novel by James Baldwin, “If Beale Street Could Talk” follows an evocative love story embattled by injustice in the 1970s. KiKi Layne and Stephan James star as best friends turned lovers, Tish and Fonny, respectively, as they struggle to establish themselves as a family amidst racist renting policies and quotidian acts of prejudice and violence. When Tish learns she is pregnant while Fonny is incarcerated after being accused of assaulting another woman, their families must come together with hope and determination to ensure Fonny reunites with Tish and his unborn child.

Commonly held up as the best “Indiana Jones” flick in the series, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” always proves itself to be a rewarding rewatch as Harrison Ford’s reluctant hero escapes the grasp of Nazis and narrowly avoids being crushed by a giant boulder. Ford stars as archaeologist Indiana Jones who travels the globe to uncover a long-lost religious relic, the Ark of the Covenant, which is rumored to strengthen an army and make them invincible. When Jones learns the artifact is being sought by Nazi forces, he must infiltrate their investigation and perform some of the wildest stunts in director Steven Spielberg’s entire filmography.

Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut provides all the fun of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” with a contemporary twist and the rising stars of our dreams, Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever. Though best friends Amy and Molly have spent high school with their noses in their books as they scoffed at their popular peers who spent time partying, they face a sobering awakening when they realize their foes will attend their Ivy League futures alongside them. Now that they’ve done everything perfectly, Amy and Molly decide it’s time to shake up some chaos as they embark on a night that will make up for all the moments they missed out on while they were studying.

Revisit one of Sidney Poitier’s most iconic roles as he transforms into the beloved, yet stern Mr. Thackery in “To Sir, With Love.” After migrating from British Guiana in the 1960s and having no luck getting a job as an engineer, Mark Thackeray accepts a position as a teacher to a handful of trouble making teenagers in the East End of London. Mark quickly becomes tiresome of the students’ pranks, which are often delivered with an undertone of disrespect, and decides to switch up his approach to teaching. Instead of teaching from the same tired curriculum, Mark throws away the textbooks and transforms his classroom to an enclave of respect and discussion as the students enter adulthood. As the new strategy wins over his students’ hearts, they express gratitude as the year comes to a close, most notably with singer Lulu making her music debut with “To Sir, With Love.”

If you’re longing to return to spooky season after feeling a bit too cozy this holiday season, queue up Roman Polanski’s “Rosemary’s Baby” — a classic horror flick hailed for its feminist focus. Mia Farrow stars as Rosemary, a young woman married to an actor named Guy (John Cassavetes) as the couple attempt to plant roots by moving into a new apartment building. They quickly encounter chilling problems, however, when they learn the building is rumored to be haunted and their elderly neighbors seem to be followed by tragedy. Despite shaking these instances off, matters intensify when Rosemary becomes pregnant and a strange hallucination of Satan haunts her while she experiences tortuous pain from her unborn child — begging the question: what will this baby do if it’s born?

“Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul” is the religious mockumentary from Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall you didn’t know you needed. Though Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs and his wife had it all — a loving marriage, political influence, designer wardrobes and a loyal congregation — their livelihood comes crashing down when a scandal jeopardizes their elite status. After shutting down their megachurch completely during the controversy, the not so dynamic duo decides it’s the right time to welcome back their congregation — if there’s any of them left. As the couple invites a documentary crew to capture their comeback journey, audiences piece together unsettling truths that shatter the facade of the perfect leading couple to shreds.

If you enjoyed watching Julia Roberts and George Clooney sabotage their daughter’s wedding in “Ticket to Paradise,” you’ll love the even worse disaster that blows up Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel’s wedding in “Shotgun Wedding.” As the soon to be wed couple oranges their families together for a destination wedding, typical family spats and miscommunication naturally arise as Jennifer Coolidge assumes the role of Duhamel’s overbearing mother. What happens next, though, pales in comparison as the entire wedding becomes hostages to an unknown entity. As the loving couple fights to escape this dire situation, they have doubts whether they will really mean “till death do us part.”

