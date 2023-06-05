XRP Lawsuit News Live: XRP Lawyer Hints Early Ruling In Ripple Lawsuit – CoinGape

(XRP Lawsuit News Live): The long running legal tussle between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple has reached the Summary Judgement phase. Both parties have filed motions for summary judgment in the XRP lawsuit.

Ripple seems to be getting momentum in the XRP lawsuit as many individuals and firms have asked the court for permission to file Amicus Briefs.

However, Ripple’s native crypto, XRP price has surged by 37% over the past 60 days due to positive updates coming from the lawsuit.

John Deaton, XRP holders’ lawyer suggested that if Judge Analisa Torres decides to review this lawsuit in an expedited fashion then there is a chance of getting a ruling earlier than that. However, The SEC can ask of additional days to reply the amicus briefs.

XRP, Ripple’s native crypto prices have surged by almost 40% over the past 60 days. XRP is trading at an average price of $0.463, at the press time. Its 24 hour trading volume is up by 25% to stand at $1.4 billion.

Ripple and the defendants have received a bunch of positive updates in the XRP lawsuit over the past month. This has eventually helped the XRP price to surge.

Magistrate Judge Netburn has granted the SEC’s request to make redactions to two drafts of Hinman’s June 2018 speech that discuss pending determinations before the SEC.

Earlier, the SEC turned over Hinman speech related docs to the Ripple and defendants.

Attorney James Filan reported that Valhil Capital, LLC has requested permission to file an Amicus Brief in support of Ripple’s Defendants’ Motion for Summary Judgment.

The Crypto Council for Innovation has requested permission to file an Amicus Brief in support of Ripple’s Defendants’ Brief in Opposition to the SEC’s Motion for Summary Judgment.

Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange has filed a request to file an Amicus Brief in Support of Ripple’s Fair Notice Defense.

Coinbase delisted Ripple’s native crypto, XRP after US SEC filed a lawsuit against the blockchain firm.

