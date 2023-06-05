Student uses Chat GPT to write paper, gets a zero: ‘What ever happened to paraphrasing bro’ – Yahoo News

With artificial intelligence (AI) and Chat GPT making a rise in several different industries, some people are experiencing some of the downsides to using the new technology.
Refiloe Majola (@refiloe_majola) posted a video of a term paper with a grade of zero on it because it was found to be 100% AI-generated.
“What ever happened to paraphrasing bro,” replied @maboya_.
This may happen to several other students, as they are integrating Chat GPT into their daily lives more.
“Letting Chat GPT control a college day in my life,” wrote @thebeekid in her caption. She did exactly what the caption said and had Chat GPT pick her study routine, meals and workouts.
Teachers across TikTok have also shown their methods to determine whether papers were actually written by the student.
@lilmaverick3, who is a college history professor, shared a post of how Turnitin.com — a site that helps her detect plagiarism — has built out its artificial intelligence detection software.
Over 10 million people viewed the video from @refiloe_majola and there were several comments teaching people how to get past detection technology.
“Chat GPT + Grammerly + Proof Read = Unstoppable,” said @swreveyt.
“Go to sincode.ai and find the undetectable ai feature,” said @oageng4.
This also isn’t the first time a student has used Chat GPT and come out with a less than ideal grade.
“Me after failing an assignment I wrote using Chat GPT,” said @okaythando while using a the viral and sarcastic, “I’m devastated” sound.
With mishaps like this happening and online academic websites starting to scan for AI-created content, students could have a hard time using Chat GPT on school work in the future.
In The Know by Yahoo is now available on Apple News — follow us here!
The post Student uses Chat GPT to write paper, gets a zero: ‘What ever happened to paraphrasing bro’ appeared first on In The Know.
More from In The Know:
TikTok uplifts a model who feels ‘undesired in a society of Eurocentric beauty standards’: ‘You are like 11/10’
One bottle of this L'Oreal hair rinse is sold every minute, and it makes hair look shinier, smoother and overall healthier
Woman unknowingly has video of her crying used in social media ad: ‘Girl you better get that check’
Phone case lanyards are everywhere right now — here are the 12 best and strongest ones to buy
Student uses Chat GPT to write paper, gets a zero: ‘What ever happened to paraphrasing bro’ – Yahoo News
With artificial intelligence (AI) and Chat GPT making a rise in several different industries, some people are experiencing some of the downsides to using the new technology.