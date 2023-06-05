Google is rolling out the January security patch to supported Pixel … – Android Police

Getting back on track after the holidays

Google may not have published its security patch at its usual date — the first Monday of the month — due to that day being New Year’s Day observed, but the company is right back on track just a short time after. As such, the company has released the January 2023 security patch, which is starting to roll out to the latest Pixel phones as we speak, including the Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling.

Considering we're just one month away from the December Pixel Feature Drop, today's update is relatively minor. Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series devices finally gain support for spatial audio, while a number of fixes for biometrics, Bluetooth, and more are included. Here's the full list of patch notes shared by Google for today's software release:

Audio

Biometrics

Bluetooth

Camera

Display & Graphics

User Interface

*[1] Included on Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

*[2] Included on Pixel 6a, Pixel 7

*[3] Included on Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

You can get the January 2023 security patch on any Pixel phone newer than the Pixel 4, which got its last guaranteed update in October 2022. The same fate is going to reach the Pixel 4a soon, which is only guaranteed to receive updates until August 2023. The Pixel 4a is still going strong for the first half of the year, though we're not certain if it will receive Android 14.

To install the update, simply open your system settings, scroll down to the System entry and tap it, and look for the System update option. If you prefer to take the fast route and flash the update, you can get both the factory images and the OTA files over at Google’s website. Pixel 7 and 7 Pro users on Telstra have a separate download link, so make sure to grab the correct file.

If you feel more adventurous than that, you can also join the Android 13 QPR2 Beta program. This will give you access to the upcoming March Feature Drop, though there aren’t too many new features to be spotted just yet.

Added patch notes

This article has been updated with Google's patch notes for the January 2023 security update.

Manuel Vonau is Android Police’s Google Editor, with expertise in Android, Chrome, and other Google products — the very core of Android Police’s content. He has been covering tech news and reviewing devices since joining Android Police as a news writer in 2019. He lives in Berlin, Germany.

Manuel studied Media and Culture studies in Düsseldorf, finishing his university career with a master’s thesis titled “The Aesthetics of Tech YouTube Channels: Production of Proximity and Authenticity.” His background gives him a unique perspective on the ever-evolving world of technology and its implications on society. He isn’t shy to dig into technical backgrounds and the nitty-gritty developer details, either.

Manuel’s first steps into the Android world were plagued by issues. After his HTC One S refused to connect to mobile internet despite three warranty repairs, he quickly switched to a Nexus 4, which he considers his true first Android phone. Since then, he has mostly been faithful to the Google phone lineup, though these days, he is also carrying an iPhone in addition to his Pixel phone. This helps him gain perspective on the mobile industry at large and gives him multiple points of reference in his coverage.

Outside of work, Manuel enjoys a good film or TV show, loves to travel, and you will find him roaming one of Berlin’s many museums, cafés, cinemas, and restaurants occasionally.

source