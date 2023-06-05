WATCH: SpaceX Falcon 9 launch – KKTV

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fl. (KKTV) – On Friday, SpaceX went ahead with their Falcon 9 launch of the SES O3b mPOWER mission to medium-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The 87-minute launch window opened at 4:21 p.m. ET (21:21 UTC).

