WATCH: SpaceX Falcon 9 launch – KKTV

By
Josh Durso
-

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fl. (KKTV) – On Friday, SpaceX went ahead with their Falcon 9 launch of the SES O3b mPOWER mission to medium-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
WATCH at the top of this article starting at 3:48 p.m.
The 87-minute launch window opened at 4:21 p.m. ET (21:21 UTC).
