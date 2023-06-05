Work Continues on the TRON Lightcycle Run Pathways in … – WDW News Today

We recently took a ride on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover to see what’s been happening over at the TRON Lightcycle Run attraction.

On our last trip, we saw workers putting a yellow protective wrap around these curving barriers. It appears it was a type of vapor barrier used to protect the concrete slab from moisture intrusion. That wrap now appears to be covered with a fresh layer of concrete.

On the path, leading to the attraction, we can see they are continuing to work on the decorative planters (which will double as a place to sit) and the ornamental lighting. As you can see from the two photos below from the Shanghai attraction, the arching steel rising from the planters will be futuristic, lighted overhangs.

Closer to the entrance to the attraction, everything else looks pretty much the same as before.

Want to see what you’re in store for next year? Check out our video from Shanghai Disneyland’s TRON Lightcycle Power/Run attraction

Are you excited about the opening of the TRON Lightcycle Run attraction in the Magic Kingdom? Let us know in the comments below.

Check out our recent coverage on the progress of Tomorrowland’s TRON Lightcycle Run:

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Just like many Disney fans, Chuck has been passionate about anything Disney ever since he was a child. He and his family’s first trip to a Disney Park were in 1972 when they went to Walt Disney World. Chuck particularly loves anything that has to do with the history of The Walt Disney Company.

View all posts

Previous

Next

All times are Eastern (ET)



Leave this field empty if you’re human:

source