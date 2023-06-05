Everything about One UI version 6.0 – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2023 SamMobile

Samsung usually releases a major Android update to its smartphones and tablets with a new version of its One UI software. And major Android updates first hit Samsung’s latest Galaxy S flagship smartphone lineup. It means that the company’s One UI 6.0 update will be based on Android 14, and it will be first released to the Galaxy S23 series.

Since One UI 6.0 will be a major software update, it will likely come with improved software design, more personalization options, better performance, and many new features. It might also introduce better data syncing and intent between Samsung’s smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs, and laptops.

Samsung introduced major UI changes with One UI 4.0, bringing Material You-based Color Palette feature that inspires the UI color combination from the chosen home screen wallpaper. While it improved upon that feature with One UI 5.0, we didn’t see any significant UI changes. So, Samsung might introduce major UI design improvements with the One UI 6.0 update.

While it isn’t clear which UI elements Samsung will improve with the One UI 6.0 update, we might see changes to the home screen, lock screen, notifications tray, quick settings area, and iconography. The company might also improve its first-party widgets, bringing dynamic theming to more widgets.

With Android 14, Google introduced improved UI design language for big-screen devices like foldable phones and tablets, and Samsung could implement it into One UI 6.0. Like Android 14, the One UI 6.0 update might let you modify the keys on big-screen devices and offer improved keyboard layout and behavior. One UI 6.0 could also get the Predictive Back Gesture which significantly improves navigation between apps and the rest of the software’s UI.

Google has also streamlined operations for background apps, which helps in improving the battery life on Android smartphones and tablets. Samsung could integrate those changes into its software to offer even better battery life on Galaxy devices.

Samsung could also improve the UI design of its stock apps for foldable phones and tablets. We can also expect improvements to split-screen multitasking and gestures across the system. It could also add new features to its stock apps like Phone, Messages, Calendar, Gallery, My Files, Samsung Internet, Samsung Keyboard, and built-in image and video editors. It might also bring improvements to DeX and the Camera app.

Since Google is expected to release the stable version of Android 14 sometime in August or September 2023, we expect Samsung to release the first beta version of One UI 6.0 in September 0r October 2023. The One UI 6.0 update will first hit the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The update could then come to other high-end Galaxy S and Galaxy Z smartphones.

By the end of 2023, Samsung could release the One UI 6.0 update to most mid-range and entry-level smartphones. We can expect the One UI 6.0 update rollout to complete before the end of Q1 2024.

