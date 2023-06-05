Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market is skyscraping – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Title: AMECA: An AI-Powered Humanoid Robot That Writes Poems
Cryptocurrency prices have experienced unprecedented skyscraping. Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 15 as the global crypto market cap has increased by more than four percent to US$843.12 billion, over the last day, according to Coinmarketcap data. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours has shown an increase of nearly 37 percent and the credit goes to the increase of top cryptocurrency prices. XRP fixed its place as a top gainer with a 16 percent gain over the last day. Below, Analytics Insight enlists the top 10 cryptocurrency prices for November 15, 2022.
Bitcoin: US$16,718.62 (down by 0.37%)
Ethereum: US$1,254.55 (up by 0.00%)
Tether: US$0.9989 (down by 0.01%)
BNB: US$278.75 (down by 0.21%)
USD Coin: US$1.00 (down by 0.01%)
Binance USD: US$1.00 (down by 0.03%)
XRP: US$0.3785 (up by 2.23%)
Dogecoin: US$0.08615 (down by 0.60%)
Cardano: US$0.3337 (down by 0.07%)
Polygon: US$0.9251 (down by 0.53%)
According to coinmarketcap, the global crypto market cap stands at US$843.12B, indicating an increase of 4.76% over the last day.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
