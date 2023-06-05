Apple’s plan for Mac launches in 2023: Everything we know so far – The Economic Times

Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government will ensure that “strictest punishment” is given to those responsible for the worst train accident in the country in decades, which claimed at least 288 lives and injured more than 1,099 people when Coromandel Express derailed on Friday night and its bogeys lying on two adjacent tracks led to collision with two other trains.

The Centre has initiated an investigation into the train accident in Odisha that claimed over 288 lives. Indian Railways has set up a high-level committee to look into the cause of the mishap involving Bengaluru-Howrah Yesvantpur Express, Coromandel Express and a goods train at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district.

The World Bank’s new president Ajay Banga on Friday asked the lender’s 16,000 staff to “double down” on development and climate efforts as he seeks to accelerate the bank’s evolution to tackle the most pressing global problems.

(Catch all the US News, UK News, Canada News, International Breaking News Events, and Latest News Updates on The Economic Times.)

Download The Economic Times News App to get Daily International News Updates.

ETPrime stories of the day

Shake things up! Supreme Court’s Adani panel wants sweeping reforms in Sebi’s functioning

How last-mile tech is automating logistics operations, and what it means for supply-chain managers

For alcohol companies, green is becoming as important as red, white, rose and brown.

What led to Odisha train accident?

Bridge over Ganga River collapses in Bihar

How Odisha train accident happened

Odisha-like tragedy was averted in Feb 2023

‘Watch me when I go back home…’

Chilling conversation with Coromandel driver

Adani Grp to educate kids who lost parents

Pope Francis prays for train crash victims

‘Railway Board recommends CBI probe’

Mamata slams centre for Odisha tragedy

Trending Now

Popular Categories

Hot on Web

In Case you missed it

Top Calculators

Top Prime Articles

Top Slideshow

Popular Articles

Top Commodities

Top Videos

Private Companies

Top Searched Companies

Top Trending Topics

Most Searched Articles

Top Story Listing

Trending Articles

Top Definitions

Most Searched IFSC Codes

Follow us on:

Find this comment offensive?

Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action

Reason for reporting:

Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.

Log In/Connect with:

Will be displayed

Will not be displayed

Will be displayed

Stories you might be interested in

source