Google is training its generative AI to analyze medical images … – STAT

Exclusive analysis of biotech, pharma, and the life sciences

Topics

Columns

Tools

Events

Team

Account

More

Follow Us

In-depth analysis of biotech, pharma, and the life sciences

from some of the nation's most trusted and well-connected reporters in the industry

with STAT+ reporters and leading industry experts in our STAT+ Conversations series

hosted by STAT+, plus early-bird access and discounts to industry events around the country

get delivered to your inbox to brief you on the most important industry news of the day

like our CRISPR Trackr and Drug Pricing Policy Tracker

In-depth analysis of biotech, pharma, and the life sciences

from some of the nation's most trusted and well-connected reporters in the industry

with STAT+ reporters and leading industry experts in our STAT+ Conversations series

hosted by STAT+, plus early-bird access and discounts to industry events around the country

get delivered to your inbox to brief you on the most important industry news of the day

like our CRISPR Trackr and Drug Pricing Policy Tracker

from some of the nation’s most trusted and well-connected journalists

hosted by STAT+, plus early access and discounts to can’t-miss industry gatherings

delivered to your inbox with the latest market-moving news and insights

that help you stay up to date with the latest research and developments

on the technologies, personalities, power brokers, and political forces driving changes in life science

plus early access and discounts to industry gatherings

delivered straight to your inbox with the latest industry news

that help you stay up to date with industry research and developments

for the latest news and insights in the world of life sciences, medicine, biotech, and pharma

at exclusive live and virtual events hosted by STAT

with subscriber-only newsletters delivered to your inbox daily

with our premium data tools

for the latest news and insights in the world of life sciences, medicine, biotech, and pharma

at exclusive live and virtual events hosted by STAT

with subscriber-only newsletters delivered to your inbox daily

with our premium data tools

By Casey Ross

Google’s generative AI system proved it can answer medical exam questions. But now the company is attempting a bigger leap — infusing its model with medical images such as X-rays and mammograms to help it communicate with doctors about data routinely used in patient care.

The effort, unveiled Wednesday, marks the beginning of a quest to make generative AI a more dynamic tool in medicine. While prior iterations of AI could either analyze images, or respond to questions, the company’s new model, known as Med-Palm 2, aims to put those capabilities together in a single system.

advertisement

“Until this year, this was not on the table,” said Greg Corrado, a senior research scientist at Google. “Now you can build a system — and this is amazing to me, honestly, I did not expect this to happen now — but you can build a system where you give it an image, it writes a report, and then you can ask it follow-up questions.”

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

National Technology Correspondent

Casey Ross covers the use of artificial intelligence in medicine and its underlying questions of safety, fairness, and privacy.

Artificial Intelligence

health tech

hospitals

STAT+

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

advertisement

Reporting from the frontiers of health and medicine

You’ve been selected! Subscribe to STAT+ for less than $2 per day

Unlimited access to essential biotech, medicine, and life sciences journalism

Subscribe to STAT+ for less than $2 per day

Unlimited access to the health care news and insights you need

Subscribe to STAT+ for less than $2 per day

Unlimited access to essential biotech, medicine, and life sciences journalism

Become a STAT+ subscriber today!

Unlimited access to essential biotech, medicine, and life sciences journalism

source