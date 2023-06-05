Disney Plus October 2022: All TV Shows and Movies – Twisted Voxel

Disney Plus has plenty to offer for fans of action, adventure, and scary stories in the month of October 2022. Take a look at all the new additions that are coming soon.

Marvel fans can look forward to a brand new original series in October with Werewolf by the Night. It appears to have received rave reviews and will be out from October 7. Other additions to Disney Plus in October 2022 include new episodes of She-Hulk, Andor, and Dancing with the Stars. You can learn more about all the new additions to Disney Plus in October 2022 with the complete list shared below.





October 3

October 5

October 6

October 7

October 10

October 12

Thursday, October 13

October 14

October 17

October 18

October 19

October 21

October 24

October 26

October 28

Salal’s main hobby is photography but he is also interested in learning the latest about Technology including Smartphones and PC Hardware. He is the co-founder of Twisted Voxel and always on the lookout for the news.

A portion of the sale from items purchased through the Amazon and other 3rd party retailer links on this page directly support TwistedVoxel.

source