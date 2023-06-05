Home Latest News ROCKET LAUNCH SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter 6 – Kennedy Space Center

 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch Transporter 6, a rideshare flight comprised of numerous small microsatellites and nanosatellites for commercial and government customers headed for a sun-synchronous orbit.
The Falcon 9’s first stage booster will return to Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
 
