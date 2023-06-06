iPhone 15 Pro: All the rumors, and what it will look like – AppleInsider

iPhone 15 Pro: All the rumors, and what it will look like...

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

iPhone 15 Pro

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro is the smaller of the two premium models, but it’ll have the same titanium sides, USB-C port, and a programmable mute button when it launches in September. Here are all the rumors so far.

Apple has kept the features between the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch pro models identical for a few generations now. However, with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, it seems there will be some exclusive features reserved for the larger device.

The rumor cycle has been in relative chaos for the first quarter of 2023, but things will begin to solidify as we approach the September launch. This update appears to be quite extensive, thanks to new materials, a port change, and a mute button.

Watch our video on iPhone 15 Ultra. Many of these features apply to both models.

iPhone 15 Pro design rumors

If you saw AppleInsider‘s renders for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, there won’t be many differences for the iPhone 15 Pro. It is expected to have the same curved titanium sides, new curved edge display cover, and a USB-C port.

What’s more interesting is what it may lack. The smaller iPhone isn’t expected to get the new periscope zoom camera or a second selfie camera.

A slight curve in the titanium edge is expected

The display bezels are rumored to shrink again, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max may have the thinnest bezel in a smartphone to date. The iPhone 15 Pro will have thinner bezels too, and a slight curve is expected on the edge of the glass midway into the bezel.

Speaking of displays, even though the Dynamic Island is expected to make it to every iPhone 15 model, some display technology will remain exclusive to the pros. ProMotion and always-on display technology will be pro-only for at least another year.

The new iPhone color is expected to be deep red, as is shown in one of our images. The other regular colors will return — space black, silver, and gold.

The rumored design language isn’t a big shift, but it is noticeable

Since the edge is titanium instead of stainless steel, it could have a different finish and anodization process for color. Apple has avoided striking colors for the iPhone Pro in the past, but the new materials may allow improved saturation.

iPhone 15 Pro USB-C port

Apple is rumored to finally be moving to USB-C, whether it is ready or not. EU regulations will force companies like Apple to include USB-C in products like iPhone by 2024.

This move has prompted Apple to begin transitioning to USB-C in other products. It isn’t clear how Apple will implement USB-C in iPhone, but a few rumors are flying around.

First, Apple could adopt the Thunderbolt protocol for the iPhone. It uses the same USB-C connector but offers a high-speed 40 Gbps data connection.

Current iPhones are capable of shooting ProRes video, which generates giant files that aren’t easy to get off of the device. A Thunderbolt connection would provide pro users an incredible 80x increase in data transfer speeds for offloading those files.

USB-C or Thunderbolt, either way it will require MFi to unlock its potential

Another set of rumors surrounding USB-C tells a less optimistic story. Apple could continue to enforce the Made For iPhone (MFi) program on USB-C.

It isn’t clear what shape this would take, as iPad Pro and MacBooks both have USB-C ports with no MFi program. Notable leakers like ShrimpApplePro and Ming-Chi Kuo suggest Apple would limit the charging and data transfer speeds of the port if a certified cable isn’t in use.

It may not be important to some consumers, but pro users who rely on those increased speeds must be careful about which cables they purchase and use. Kuo has even mentioned that Apple’s 20W USB-C charger could see a spike in sales as a result, despite being the worst-value product that Apple offers.

iPhone 15 Pro button “controversy”

In October 2022, Ming-Chi Kuo shared that iPhone 15 Pro would get solid-state buttons instead of ones that physically depress. Little new information was shared about this specific feature until March.

The new mute button may be programmable

That’s when a range of rumors from different sources began to pour in. As of today, rumors say Apple has abandoned the concept and reverted to the previous button design, except the mute switch will now be a button.

To summarize, from March to April, the rumor cycle went from confirmed long buttons with gestures to returning to the original buttons. It seems, at least for a time, that Apple was developing solid-state buttons for the sleep/wake button, a combined volume button, and a new mute button.

This all apparently happened so close together because of delayed reporting from the supply chain. Ming-Chi Kuo noted that the solid-state buttons were being produced for testing until Apple abandoned the concept due to technical issues.

Apple reportedly abandoned haptic buttons and reverted to the classic design

Kuo’s history and connection to the supply chain are strong enough to assume this is correct. Though, some other leakers continued to contest these claims, suggesting solid-state buttons would still come.

AppleInsider has been watching the new leaker @analyst941, which has shared a couple of accurate leaks before about Dynamic Island privacy dots and it’s single pill shape. The leaker surfaced again to share a list of supposed iOS 17 features and declare solid-state buttons were still happening.

This leaker became aggressive in their assertions, even challenging Bloomberg journalist and leaker Mark Gurman to contradict the leaks. Gurman later tweeted that many of the leaks shared by @analyst941 were not true.

A move from mute switch to mute button could be contentious

At this point, anything is possible. But, multiple leakers with long and accurate histories state the old button design is returning with no haptic feature. A tweet from @Unknownz21 says a mute button will replace the mute switch with customizable actions.

More evidence from reliable sources suggests the mute button design is accurate, and perhaps it will act as a programmable “Action Button” similar to Apple Watch Ultra. This kind of integration would be a boon for power users, especially those who take advantage of Shortcuts.

September will show who was right and who has less reliable intel. Our renders reflect the classic physical buttons and mute button rumors.

iPhone 15 Pro A17 and Wi-Fi 6E

Apple is developing its next-generation A17 processor with the 3nm process. This processor will only appear in the iPhone 15 Pro models and is said to include support for Wi-Fi 6E.

This updated processor could be incredibly powerful. Early alleged benchmarks show a 20% jump in single-core performance.

Alleged A17 benchmarks compared to other A-series processors

The numbers from that leak seem exaggerated at 3,019 for the single-core score and 7,860 for the multi-core score. Even if these prove inaccurate, Apple tends to have at least a 10% jump in performance year-over-year.

Including Wi-Fi 6E won’t affect many users at first, but it will mean improved future-proofing for the spec. Implementing the spec at home is expensive, and very few people are likely to have it.

Apple tends to announce new iPhones in September during an Apple Event. Supply chain constraints could cause a staggered release for some models, but they will all be announced on the same day.

iPhone 15 Pro in red, gold, black, and silver

Some rumors suggest that Apple could increase the price of iPhone 15 Pro and the rest. This is based on the new technologies and materials rumored for the devices.

The iPhone 15 Pro renders were created by Hans.

Apple has kept the features between the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch pro models identical for a few generations now. However, with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, it seems there will be some exclusive features reserved for the larger device.

The rumor cycle has been in relative chaos for the first quarter of 2023, but things will begin to solidify as we approach the September launch. This update appears to be quite extensive, thanks to new materials, a port change, and a mute button.

Watch our video on iPhone 15 Ultra. Many of these features apply to both models.

If you saw AppleInsider‘s renders for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, there won’t be many differences for the iPhone 15 Pro. It is expected to have the same curved titanium sides, new curved edge display cover, and a USB-C port.

What’s more interesting is what it may lack. The smaller iPhone isn’t expected to get the new periscope zoom camera or a second selfie camera.

The display bezels are rumored to shrink again, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max may have the thinnest bezel in a smartphone to date. The iPhone 15 Pro will have thinner bezels too, and a slight curve is expected on the edge of the glass midway into the bezel.

Speaking of displays, even though the Dynamic Island is expected to make it to every iPhone 15 model, some display technology will remain exclusive to the pros. ProMotion and always-on display technology will be pro-only for at least another year.

The new iPhone color is expected to be deep red, as is shown in one of our images. The other regular colors will return — space black, silver, and gold.

Since the edge is titanium instead of stainless steel, it could have a different finish and anodization process for color. Apple has avoided striking colors for the iPhone Pro in the past, but the new materials may allow improved saturation.

Apple is rumored to finally be moving to USB-C, whether it is ready or not. EU regulations will force companies like Apple to include USB-C in products like iPhone by 2024.

This move has prompted Apple to begin transitioning to USB-C in other products. It isn’t clear how Apple will implement USB-C in iPhone, but a few rumors are flying around.

First, Apple could adopt the Thunderbolt protocol for the iPhone. It uses the same USB-C connector but offers a high-speed 40 Gbps data connection.

Current iPhones are capable of shooting ProRes video, which generates giant files that aren’t easy to get off of the device. A Thunderbolt connection would provide pro users an incredible 80x increase in data transfer speeds for offloading those files.

Another set of rumors surrounding USB-C tells a less optimistic story. Apple could continue to enforce the Made For iPhone (MFi) program on USB-C.

It isn’t clear what shape this would take, as iPad Pro and MacBooks both have USB-C ports with no MFi program. Notable leakers like ShrimpApplePro and Ming-Chi Kuo suggest Apple would limit the charging and data transfer speeds of the port if a certified cable isn’t in use.

It may not be important to some consumers, but pro users who rely on those increased speeds must be careful about which cables they purchase and use. Kuo has even mentioned that Apple’s 20W USB-C charger could see a spike in sales as a result, despite being the worst-value product that Apple offers.

In October 2022, Ming-Chi Kuo shared that iPhone 15 Pro would get solid-state buttons instead of ones that physically depress. Little new information was shared about this specific feature until March.

That’s when a range of rumors from different sources began to pour in. As of today, rumors say Apple has abandoned the concept and reverted to the previous button design, except the mute switch will now be a button.

To summarize, from March to April, the rumor cycle went from confirmed long buttons with gestures to returning to the original buttons. It seems, at least for a time, that Apple was developing solid-state buttons for the sleep/wake button, a combined volume button, and a new mute button.

This all apparently happened so close together because of delayed reporting from the supply chain. Ming-Chi Kuo noted that the solid-state buttons were being produced for testing until Apple abandoned the concept due to technical issues.

Kuo’s history and connection to the supply chain are strong enough to assume this is correct. Though, some other leakers continued to contest these claims, suggesting solid-state buttons would still come.

AppleInsider has been watching the new leaker @analyst941, which has shared a couple of accurate leaks before about Dynamic Island privacy dots and it’s single pill shape. The leaker surfaced again to share a list of supposed iOS 17 features and declare solid-state buttons were still happening.

This leaker became aggressive in their assertions, even challenging Bloomberg journalist and leaker Mark Gurman to contradict the leaks. Gurman later tweeted that many of the leaks shared by @analyst941 were not true.

At this point, anything is possible. But, multiple leakers with long and accurate histories state the old button design is returning with no haptic feature. A tweet from @Unknownz21 says a mute button will replace the mute switch with customizable actions.

More evidence from reliable sources suggests the mute button design is accurate, and perhaps it will act as a programmable “Action Button” similar to Apple Watch Ultra. This kind of integration would be a boon for power users, especially those who take advantage of Shortcuts.

September will show who was right and who has less reliable intel. Our renders reflect the classic physical buttons and mute button rumors.

Apple is developing its next-generation A17 processor with the 3nm process. This processor will only appear in the iPhone 15 Pro models and is said to include support for Wi-Fi 6E.

This updated processor could be incredibly powerful. Early alleged benchmarks show a 20% jump in single-core performance.

The numbers from that leak seem exaggerated at 3,019 for the single-core score and 7,860 for the multi-core score. Even if these prove inaccurate, Apple tends to have at least a 10% jump in performance year-over-year.

Including Wi-Fi 6E won’t affect many users at first, but it will mean improved future-proofing for the spec. Implementing the spec at home is expensive, and very few people are likely to have it.

Apple tends to announce new iPhones in September during an Apple Event. Supply chain constraints could cause a staggered release for some models, but they will all be announced on the same day.

Some rumors suggest that Apple could increase the price of iPhone 15 Pro and the rest. This is based on the new technologies and materials rumored for the devices.

The iPhone 15 Pro renders were created by Hans.

Wesley Hilliard served ten years as a Nuclear Power Electrician in the US Navy, then jumped careers in 2019. Today, he is Assistant Editor, Podcast Cohost, SEO Specialist, and Social Media Manager for AppleInsider.

I think it’s a huge shame that they’re planning to position the Max model as the premium one with better features other than size.

I’d like the best camera available but have no interest in being upsold some gigantophone that I can’t hold. Frankly, I’d still prefer a ‘Mini’ sized 15 Pro, but they hobbled that from the beginning with lower specs and, unsurprisingly, nobody bought them.

I’ve had an 11 Pro for 4 years now and looks like I’ll have to wait another year if I’m to be allowed to buy a flagship device in a vaguely reasonable size. Unless they do the same next year and stop me buying again.

StationGrey said: I think it’s a huge shame that they’re planning to position the Max model as the premium one with better features other than size. I’d like the best camera available but have no interest in being upsold some gigantophone that I can’t hold. Frankly, I’d still prefer a ‘Mini’ sized 15 Pro, but they hobbled that from the beginning with lower specs and, unsurprisingly, nobody bought them. I’ve had an 11 Pro for 4 years now and looks like I’ll have to wait another year if I’m to be allowed to buy a flagship device in a vaguely reasonable size. Unless they do the same next year and stop me buying again. I agree. I typically get a new iPhone Pro model every year. One year I decided to get the Max, but it was simply too large for my hands and pants pockets. I sincerely hope that Apple doesn’t begin to differentiate between Pro models. People who are willing to pay for a top of the line model shouldn’t have to wind up with a Semi Pro.

I agree. I typically get a new iPhone Pro model every year. One year I decided to get the Max, but it was simply too large for my hands and pants pockets. I sincerely hope that Apple doesn’t begin to differentiate between Pro models. People who are willing to pay for a top of the line model shouldn’t have to wind up with a Semi Pro.

either way it will require MFi to unlock its potential I’m baffled that AppleInsider doesn’t seem to understand the importance and value of MFi ! —in short, the MFi program is ’s attempt at making sure iPhone users are able to avoid compatibility issues due to cheap accessories, which are advertised as USB X.X compliant, but as a result of the USB-consortiums deliberate certification process, these accessories are truly “spec-compliant”, but deliver nonetheless inferior performance. And who might the fellas that suffers these totally unnecessary problems direct their anger toward? —it ain’t the no-name manufacturer of the damn cable!  should be applauded for its MFi initiative.

I’m baffled that AppleInsider doesn’t seem to understand the importance and value of MFi !

—in short, the MFi program is ’s attempt at making sure iPhone users are able to avoid compatibility issues due to cheap accessories, which are advertised as USB X.X compliant, but as a result of the USB-consortiums deliberate certification process, these accessories are truly “spec-compliant”, but deliver nonetheless inferior performance.

And who might the fellas that suffers these totally unnecessary problems direct their anger toward?

—it ain’t the no-name manufacturer of the damn cable!

 should be applauded for its MFi initiative.

The only important question is: what use-cases will a new iPhone unlock for the end user?

So far I can tell, the only one is the ability to take photos from a far distance using the Pro Max model.

The rest is mainly topics around what kind of button, how fast the chip is, etc.

Dear Apple,

The microscopic added thinness to the majority of the phone is not needed. The camera has a bump, with a silver bump, and a black lens bump. I understand needing a camera bump, but 3? Please just make the phone slightly thicker with a bigger battery and stop adding all of that camera thickness that I need a massively thick case to protect.

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference will kick off in just a few hours, and, as is par for the course, there are a variety of different ways to tune in from afar. Here's how to do it.

Our modern lives are busier than ever, which means sometimes choosing between a well-cleaned home and family time. With the Roborock S7 Max Ultra, you'll be able to choose both thanks to this intelligent, hands-free robot vacuum and mop.

A leaker with no track record with Apple products claims that there will be 12 different color and storage variants of the upcoming VR headset — but that is incredibly unlikely at launch.

The first tablet from smartphone producer OnePlus directly takes on the tenth-gen iPad, in what could be a compelling Android alternative to Apple's tablet.

The Fire Max 11 represents Amazon's largest tablet display to date and features an upgraded aluminum body that enhances its premium aesthetics. Here's how the specs and performance compare to the ninth-generation iPad.

Google's new Pixel Tablet is its best attempt to promote large-format Android experience yet, but it still has to take on the well-loved iPad in the market. Here's how the two sets of specs compare.

Dell's 32-inch UltraSharp 6K monitor offers a cheaper alternative to Apple's Pro Display XDR, but while similar in size and resolution, they go after two very different markets. Here's how the specs of the two compare.

Months after release, there are a lot of bands designed for the Apple Watch Ultra. Here are our favorite bands from Apple and third parties for any situation.

iOS 17 feature roundup: StandBy, NameDrop, Contact Posters, more

Apple Design Awards twelve winners revealed

Apple Vision Pro developer kits will be available

Developers gain new SDK tools for Privacy Label generation and security checks

Craig Federighi outlines iOS 17 privacy & Apple's stance on AI

No matter how great Apple makes its new OSes seem now, don't install the betas

First developer betas for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS Sonoma are out

New Optic ID biometrics use your iris to unlock the Apple Vision Pro headset

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference will kick off in just a few hours, and, as is par for the course, there are a variety of different ways to tune in from afar. Here's how to do it.

Our modern lives are busier than ever, which means sometimes choosing between a well-cleaned home and family time. With the Roborock S7 Max Ultra, you'll be able to choose both thanks to this intelligent, hands-free robot vacuum and mop.

A leaker with no track record with Apple products claims that there will be 12 different color and storage variants of the upcoming VR headset — but that is incredibly unlikely at launch.

After years of rumors, Apple has delivered and shipped its professional video editing suite on iPad. While the app is incredibly full-featured, there are some big holes for pro workflows.

We got our hands on an exclusive set of mockup iPhone 15 units — complete with working buttons. Here's how the design changes and features compare to the iPhone 14 lineup.

We round up — and rank — the best MagSafe wallet choices that you can use with your iPhone, featuring more card slots, Find My support, stands, and more.

Apple has announced a major update to the Apple Arcade catalog, adding 20 new games across a multitude of genres.

With its latest update, Microsoft is enabling iMessage on Windows 11 — with some caveats. Here's how it works and what features are still missing.

Any small external drive can back up your files, but most aren't particularly secure. Kingston's IronKey Vault Privacy 80 SSD, on the other hand, adds a passcode via its touchscreen to protect its contents.

If you're a MacBook user, the Huanuo lap desk could allow you to work comfortably from your couch or bed, providing a convenient alternative to sitting at a traditional desk.

The Baseus Blade 100W Power Bank is a robust and highly informative battery charger, designed to meet the demanding power needs of all your mobile devices.

Monoprice is making portable refrigerators that can charge your devices on the go more affordable with its Pure Outdoors Emperor 25 model, undercutting the competition while striking a good balance between cost and features.

To wireless Rollo printer is the must-have gadget for anyone who frequently ships products — whether just to friends and family or operating a small business.

{{ title }}

source